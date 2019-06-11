Marvel Reveals Lethal New Strikeforce Team Series

Marvel’s been teasing a deadly new team recently, and they finally revealed the full roster. The new team will be called Strikeforce and features Blade, Angela, Spider-Woman, Hellstrom, Spectrum, Wiccan, and Winter Soldier, and you can check out the brand new cover to Strikeforce #1 below. The new series will be written by Tini Howard with art by German Peralta, and that slick cover was created by Andrea Sorrentino, which features a few of the members front and center. You’ll also notice that while most of the team is in their standard gear, Jessica Drew is sporting a different design than what we’re used to (via Marvel).

That’s because she’s sporting her original Spider-Woman costume once more, at least within the pages of Strikeforce. In recent years he’s adopted a more modern take on her costume, but it seems something gets her to switch back to the old costume, which has always been a fan favorite.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This will also be yet another spotlight for Blade, who in recent months has become an Avenger and is at the center of a big Marvel event involving the vampires he’s so good at taking out. Now he’ll be at the forefront of Strikeforce, and the group definitely features characters that don’t mind getting their hands dirty when the situation calls for it.

That doubly goes for Angela, who is coming from the Asgardians of the Galaxy series that is coming to an end, and now we know what her next adventure will be.

In fact, that’s the main premise of the book, making this essentially an Avengers version of X-Force, though you could also say Savage Avengers is that as well. You can check out the official description below.

“Doing the dirty jobs the Avengers and other Marvel heroes can’t do! Angela, Blade, Spider-Woman, Wiccan, the Winter Soldier, Monica Rambeau, and Daimon Hellstrom join forces for a monsterrific bloodbath from the dark mind of rising star Tini Howard. Prepare for a tale from the underside of the Marvel Universe in STRIKEFORCE!”

There’s no word yet on why this team is forming, but we’re sure after the events of War of the Realms there will be ample opportunities for the team to get to work.