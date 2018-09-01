The Marvel Studios 10th Anniversary Thanos Funko Pop Exclusive is in Stock

This Thanos (With Throne) Pop figure bobblehead released as part of the Marvel Studios “The First Ten Years” Funko line is a Hot Topic exclusive that is back in stock and available to pick up right here while supplies last. Odds are that won’t be long.

While you’re at it, you might also want to grab the Guardians of the Galaxy Thanos Glow-in-the-Dark 6-Inch Pop Entertainment Earth exclusive, which is available to order right here with shipping slated for September. There’s also a big buy 3 get 1 free Funko sale happening right now, which includes loads of Marvel Pops and even some hard to find exclusives.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On a related note, Funko also released a wave of shiny, gold chrome Pop figures as part of Marvel Studios’ “The First Ten Years” celebration. You can pre-order the entire collection right here. It includes Iron Man, Loki, Dancing Groot, Captain America, Black Widow, Hulk, Thor, Gamora, Black Panther, and Ant-Man.

Star-Lord was earmarked as the lone exclusive for that wave of figures, and you can get it at BoxLunch right here while supplies last.

Another recent addition to the Funko Marvel lineup is a festive collection of Marvel Pop figures and Pint Sized Heroes!

Their Marvel holiday Pop lineup includes Deadpool with candy canes, Spider-Man sporting an ugly sweater, Hulk furiously crushing a stocking (probably because he got a tie instead of a Nintendo Switch), and a Groot Christmas tree that Charlie Brown would be proud of.

The Pint Sized Heroes lineup includes, Evil Sweater Thanos, Rocket Sled Raccoon, Christmas Tree Groot, Ugly Sweater Spider-Man, Snowman America, and an adorable Squirrel Girl with a stocking.

You can pre-order the entire lineup of Marvel Holiday Funko Pops and Pint Size Heroes right here with shipping slated for November.

Keep tabs on comicbook.com/approved and/or @NerdApproved on Twitter for more info on new products, deals, and collectibles!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.