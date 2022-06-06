Marvel Studios Celebrates I Am Groot Disney+ Shorts With Wonderful Pistachios Campaign

Baby Groot is getting his own marketing campaign to promote his upcoming Disney+ series. I Am Groot is a line of original shorts set to air on the streaming service beginning August 10th, and Marvel Studios is teaming with Wonder Pistachios for their "Groot Gets Crackin'" campaign. The fan-favorite Guardians of the Galaxy character will be featured in a wide range of touch points including TV, limited-edition packaging, digital and social media, national sweepstakes, fan experiences, as well as photo-worthy point-of-sale displays in-stores through August 31st. If you happen to be a fan of Groot and eating healthy pistachios, then this type of collaboration is for you.

The Marvel Studios/Wonder Pistachios campaign kicks off today, June 6th, with an adorable 15-second TV spot of Baby Groot dancing his way onto the screen next to a bag of Wonderful Pistachios. When he accidentally knocks over a display reading, "The Original Plant Protein," he attempts to reform it before it falls to the ground again. Frustrated, Baby Groot reaches off-screen to pull the official I Am Groot logo into view. I Am Groot doesn't have an official release date yet, but it should debut on Disney+ sometime later in the year.

"Whether you're battling aliens or afternoon cravings, Wonderful Pistachios are a healthy, tasty treat that will make any fun nut want to dance," said Adam Cooper, senior vice president of marketing, The Wonderful Company. "To us, this felt like such a natural collaboration, one that we could really grow from the ground up and have a lot of fun across the galaxy."

"Groot is such a fan-favorite character and Wonderful Pistachios' 360-campaign is putting the little guy front and center," said Mindy Hamilton, Senior Vice President of Global Partnership Marketing with Marvel Studios. "Our creative team worked hand-in-hand with I Am Groot filmmakers, Wonderful Pistachios, and Framestore to create maybe the cutest advertisement ever."

A limited-edition 24-ounce bag of Wonderful Pistachios Roasted & Salted will be available exclusively at Walmart with Baby Groot on it. Accompanied by I Am Groot-themed in-store point-of-sale displays to reach shoppers, the collectible bag will be sold starting in early July and sold exclusively in-store and online by Walmart in the U.S. while supplies last.

There will also be a "Groot Gets Crackin'" sweepstakes at wonderfulpistachios.com/groot-sweepstakes where fans can enter for a chance at 1 of 31 prizes, including a grand prize trip to Las Vegas to visit Marvel's Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N., along with a one year's supply of Wonderful Pistachios. Open now until 11:59 p.m. EDT on August 28, 2022, the grand prize trip includes round-trip airfare for up to two adults and two children, five nights of luxury hotel accommodations, VIP tickets to Marvel's Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N., $1,000 in spending money, a private pool cabana with $500 to spend on food and beverage service, daily breakfast and more. 30 first prize winners will receive a limited-edition I Am Groot and Wonderful Pistachios dual-branded gift box including a t-shirt, reusable water bottle, and pistachios. The winners will be selected at random.

Are you ready to devour Wonder Pistachios endorsed by Baby Groot? Let us know your thoughts in the comments! More images are found below.