Marvel Teases Major Changes to Some Classic Captain America Characters

Marvel’s new Ultimate Universe has already made a major impact on the comics world, but it’s far from done. Marvel released a new set of previews teasing what is in store for the Ultimate Universe in its second year, and that included reveals of several X-Men characters in Gambit and Kitty Pryde. Marvel didn’t leave out the Captain America side of things either though, and today we have our first details on the ultimate versions of the villainous Red Skull and the always unpredictable Namor.

The fun kicks off in The Ultimates #10, with the official description of the issue revealing that Captain America and Human Torch are heading out to try and get the help of their old ally Namor. Their attempt to recruit him will not be easy though, as they will have to take on the Red Skull, though he’s not working alone these days, as they will face not just him but the Red Skull Gang.

In the cover by Dike Ruan, we don’t get a look at Namor just yet, but we do see the Red Skull Gang attempting to take down Captain America, Hawkeye, and Human Torch. They are all wearing bandannas that boast the Red Skull symbol, though as you can probably tell, it looks an awful lot like The Punisher’s symbol as opposed to the usual Hydra logo, so it will be interesting to see what else has changed about Red Skull. You can find the official descriptions for all of the upcoming year 2 books revealed so far below.

The Ultimates #10

NAMOR AND THE RED SKULL! Captain America and the Human Torch lead a team to recruit their old comrade – Namor! But they’ll have to get through the Red Skull Gang first!

Ultimate Black Panther #14

WHO IS THE PROGENITOR? Black Panther’s dangerous reliance on vibranium becomes even more volatile when an ancient spirit attacks Wakanda! Only the Sorcerer Supreme can help T’Challa save Wakanda – and possibly his soul – from this fiend!

Ultimate Spider-Man #15

THE ULTIMATE SANDMAN ATTACKS! As the dust settles from the events of recent issues, Peter, MJ and the kids take a family vacation – but nowhere is safe for Ultimate Spider-Man! Featuring guest artist David Messina!

Ultimate Wolverine #3

WOLVERINE VS. GAMBIT & KITTY PRYDE! The Winter Soldier leads a strike against two members of the Opposition: Kitty Pryde and Gambit! But do the duo recognize the man behind the mask?

Ultimate X-Men #13

THE MUTANT NEW WORLD ORDER? The start of the second year of ULTIMATE X-MEN! Chaos erupts as former Children of the Atom rise up against the society that used and abused them, just as tension between Armor and Maystorm comes to a head in an explosive confrontation!

