Marvel Fans Discover Thanos Continuity Error in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

For as good as Avengers: Infinity War ended up being, one Marvel fan still managed to find one small continuity error involving the Mad Titan Thanos.

The small error happens during the big climactic battle between Thanos and the Earth-side Avengers in Wakanda. Reddit user FoorAJ created a graphic that lays out Thanos vs Vision specifically, and Thanos ends up grabbing Vision by the throat twice.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see below, this takes place after Scarlet Witch has destroyed the Mind Stone in Vision’s forehead. Thanos then reverses time to bring the Stone back, and then in the next scene he is already holding Vision by the throat and hits Scarlet Witch. The following scene shows him reaching for Vision’s throat though, which he should already have, followed by a scene holding Vision in the air by the throat.

It’s a small thing of course, and doesn’t really hurt the film in any way, but is still interesting to see. You can check out the full image above.

Now that Avengers: Infinity War is on digital platforms we imagine fans will find a few more interesting things we didn’t notice in the theater, but guess we’ll just have to wait and see.

Avengers: Infinity War stars Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark/Iron Man, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/The Hulk, Chris Evans as Steve Rogers/Captain America, Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow, Don Cheadle as Colonel James Rhodes/War Machine, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa/Black Panther, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Paul Bettany as Vision, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch, Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson/Falcon, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier, Idris Elba as Heimdall, Danai Gurira as Okoye, Peter Dinklage as Eitri, Benedict Wong as Wong, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Dave Bautista as Drax, featuring Vin Diesel as Groot, Bradley Cooper as Rocket, with Gwyneth Paltrow as Pepper Potts, with Benicio Del Toro as The Collector, with Josh Brolin as Thanos, and Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star-Lord.

Avengers: Infinity War and Ant-Man and The Wasp are in theaters now. Other Marvel projects coming soon are Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.

H/T Heroic Hollywood