Marvel Announces The Return Of The Incredible Hulk

The Incredible Hulk will return in the pages of Avengers #684 during the 16-part Avengers: No Surrender storyline, Marvel announced Friday.

Bruce Banner is back. He’s angry. And you’ve never seen a Hulk this angry before. The iconic goliath officially returns in all his green glory starting with AVENGERS #684, on sale this March – and it’s not your typical Hulk return, either! This Bruce Banner, unprovoked and unchecked, will take you on a frightening adventure as he battles to save the universe.

Hulk’s alter ego, Bruce Banner, was killed in the pages of Civil War II after the heroes of the Marvel Universe were told of a premonition of the Hulk on his deadliest rampage yet.

It was bow-wielding Hawkeye who fired the bolt that struck Banner in the head, killing him. The Avenger later explained that, months earlier, Banner had asked Clint to kill him with a special arrow tip — designed by Banner himself — if such an action was needed to prevent a destructive Hulk-out.

After Banner’s body was stolen by deadly ninja organization the Hand and a mindless Hulk was unleashed on the Avengers, Banner subsequently died again once the sorcerer known as Doctor Voodoo cleansed Banner’s soul from the Hand’s corruption.

The Hulk was resurrected again during the Secret Empire event at the hands of Steve Rogers and Arnim Zola, only for the temporary process to soon wear off — leaving Hulk and Banner dead once again.

The not-so-jolly green giant be brought back again at the hands of the Challenger, one of the cosmically-powerful Elders of the Universe, as Earth faces a mysterious new threat.

Earth has been stolen and transported across the universe. Its heroes are lost in space, along with some of the deadliest villains in the cosmos — but there’s still one more threat that Earth’s mightiest heroes still must face: the immortal Hulk has returned. Will he be humanity’s savior or its destruction?

Hulk’s return to the pages of Avengers comes just in time for his live-action counterpart, played by Mark Ruffalo, to return to the big screen in Avengers: Infinity War, months after teaming up with Thor (Chris Hemsworth) in Thor: Ragnarok.

Avengers: No Surrender #684, by Al Ewing, Jim Zub, Mark Said, Paco Medina, and Joe Bennett, goes on sale March 14. Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters May 4.