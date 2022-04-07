Marvel Teases the Secret Origin of Thor

Marvel plans to unveil Thor’s secret history this summer in an upcoming Avengers comic. The publisher released teaser art for July’s Avengers: 1,000,000 B.C. with the logline, “The Secret Origin of Thor Revealed.” The art features the Phoenix Force symbol, which ties back to recent developments that suggest the cosmic firebird is Thor’s true mother. Marvel’s prehistoric Avengers were first introduced in 2017’s Marvel Legacy #1, which began writer Jason Aaron’s tenure with Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. Their stories have been covered in various standalone issues of Avengers, but it appears more of their story will unfold as Thor and the Phoenix’s connection is truly revealed.

The Avengers of 1,000,000 B.C. consists of the Marvel Universe’s primordial forces. Along with Thor’s father Odin, we have the Phoenix, Black Panther, Iron Fist, Ghost Rider, Agamotto, and Starbrand. Many of these figures have factored into present-day Avengers stories, and the team’s current roster counts Thor, Phoenix (Echo), Black Panther, and Ghost Rider (Robbie Reyes). The God of Thunder and the Phoenix Force have discussed their complicated relationship in both Avengers and Thor, but Avengers: 1,000,000 B.C. will hopefully clear any confusion regarding Thor’s parentage.

Phoenix has primarily been associated with the X-Men franchise, famously possessing Jean Grey and also helping to resurrect her in Phoenix Resurrection: The Return of Jean Grey. The Avengers story arc “Enter the Phoenix” saw the firebird recruit heroes and villains from across the Marvel Universe to compete in a tournament, with the winner being crowned its new host. Echo ultimately won and became the new Phoenix host, also starring in a miniseries titled Phoenix Song: Echo.

Thor and Hulk are celebrating their 60th anniversary this year with Hulk vs. Thor: Banner of War, a five-part crossover beginning in Hulk vs. Thor: Banner of War Alpha #1. The story comes from writer Donny Cates and artist Martin Coccolo with covers from legendary artist Gary Frank. The publisher promises the crossover will have a shocking impact on both Hulk and Thor’s futures moving forward.

“Well, I was a little surprised that Marvel approached me to write this, if I’m being honest. I’m mostly known for writing very small, very quiet, intimate comics, so I had to—ha!! Sorry. Couldn’t keep that up. Yeah, this is gonna be bonkers as hell, guys,” Cates said. “We’re going to break EVERYTHING! Happy birthday, Hulk and Thor! Hope you enjoy MASSIVE AMOUNTS OF VIOLENCE!”

“Where do I even start? I get to celebrate Hulk and Thor’s 60th anniversaries, which is already amazing and a dream come true, but I get to do it with an insane script by the great Donny Cates AND the support of an incredible group of editors? That’s just ridiculous!” Coccolo said. “I’m absolutely honored by this opportunity and I’ve been giving it my 100%. Hopefully readers will agree. I can only say to all the fans out there to strap yourselves ’cause this is going to be a wild ride!”

Marvel plans on releasing more details on Avengers: 1,000,000 B.C. tomorrow. Let us know your thoughts on the announcement in the comments!