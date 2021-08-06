Marvel Stars Tom Holland and Kumail Nanjiani Spotted at The Suicide Squad Premiere

✖

The Suicide Squad director James Gunn was not the only member of the Marvel Studios family in attendance at the DC Comics film's premiere. Gunn, who also directed Guardians of the Galaxy and its Vol. 2 sequel, was joined by a mostly actors from the new movie as many of them are working in various locations around the world. However, Spider-Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland and Eternals star Kumail Nanjiani were also in attendance, forming up quite a world premiere guest crossover of support from the Marvel family for what is shaping up to be a DC Comics blockbuster.

Of The Suicide Squad cast, Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman, John Cena, Nathan Fillion, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, Sean Gunn, Flula Borg, Alice Braga, Jai Courtney, Storm Reid, Daniela Melchior, Michael Rooker, Mayling Ng, and more were in attendance. David Dastmalchian, for example, was unable to attend as he is working on another film in Europe.

Photos of Holland and Nanjiani have made their way online. Fans outside of the theater caught them walking into the Los Angeles premiere of The Suicide Squad and some managed to snag some photos inside the event. Of course, this all has been posted online and made the rounds on social media. Below, you'll see photos of a masked Holland seemingly finding his seat at The Suicide Squad premiere.

i just think that tom holland at the suicide squad premiere was so >>>> pic.twitter.com/oTBdZBtMIR — viv | shangchi era (@oatmilkluvbot) August 3, 2021

The crossover of cast members is just a fun way to see actors supporting each other's projects. Meanwhile, Gunn is headed back to Marvel after The Suicide Squad and its Peacemaker spinoff for Guardians Vol. 3. "Listen, Guardians movies are just different. It's just using a different part of my brain in some ways," Gunn recently told ComicBook.com. "I mean, Guardians movies are more geometric. This Guardians, in particular, is just gigantic, so I'm just finishing the story that I feel like I need to finish."

Gunn is likely finished with Marvel Studios beyond the third Guardians movie. Still, the future is bright for the MCU, with Nanjiani being an example of that. In Eternals, Nanjiani will debut as Kingo later this year. For now, he's having fun supporting Gunn and the cast and crew of The Suicide Squad. Fans spotted him at the premiere and posted the photos below.

Kumail Nanjiani( Os Eternos) e Tom Holland ( Homem Aranha) na Premiere de The Suicide Squad, que rolê aleatório pic.twitter.com/7wi59zLaLB — Reinado Heróico 👑 (@ReinadoHeroico) August 3, 2021

Are you excited for The Suicide Squad? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram! The Suicide Squad hits theaters and HBO Max on August 5.