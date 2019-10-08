Jeph Loeb Teases Marvel Television’s Adventure into Fear Franchise

Helstrom is shaping up to be Marvel’s first show a part of its emphasis on horror-based properties, something Marvel TV president Jeph Loeb previously called an Adventure into Fear. Now, it looks like the exec is doubling down on those comments, confirming plans to turn that “Adventure into Fear” into a franchise on Hulu. In a press release announcing the cast of Helstrom, Loeb revealed the series would cause “delicious nightmares” of what’s to come from the franchise.

“Marvel Television is thrilled to have such an amazing cast that enriches Paul’s fantastic writing,” he said in the release. “The ensemble is the perfect way to bring our audience into our Adventure into Fear franchise causing delicious nightmares of what’s to come!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s also a comment that echoes something Loeb told ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis at New York Comic Con over the weekend. While asking for any information on the upcoming Hulu show, the creative reiterated the show’s tone. “I can tell you that it’s…pfft, terrifyingly great. It is profoundly disturbing in a, in a way that is… How can I put this? It is truly an adventure into fear,” he said.

The “Adventure into Fear” comments initially came out in an Deadline interview in August. At the time, both Helstrom and Ghost Rider were on the docket for Hulu shows and it was revealed the studio was looking for one or two more shows to join the fray. It’s unclear if Marvel Television is planning a show to take Ghost Rider‘s spot in the wake of cancellation or not.

“Something that really interested us and interested them, and we always knew that we were going to do something with Ghost Rider, we were just waiting for the right place to put it,” Loeb says. “Then we started having the same conversation, which was there is in the comic book world the Spirits of Vengeance, and they are this sort of unusual group of characters, which involve Ghost Rider, which involves Helstrom, which involve Helstrom’s sister, Anna. We suddenly saw that there were three or four shows that we could put together that we now refer to as Adventure into Fear.”

Helstrom stars Tom Austen (Daimon Helstrom), Sydney Lemmon (Ana Helstrom), Elizabeth Marvel (Victoria Helstrom), Robert Wisdom (Caretaker), June Carryl (Dr. Louise Hastings), Ariana Guerra (Gabriella Rosetti), and Alain Uy (Chris Yen).

Runaways hits Hulu December 13th while Helstrom is set for release in 2020. What do you think of the Helstrom casting? Share your thoughts in the comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt!

Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Hulu