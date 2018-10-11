X-Men Fans Are Obsessed With Bearded Nightcrawler

Marvel Comics has released the first cover art for Uncanny X-Men #1, which will kick off the 10-part “Disassembled” story arc. The artwork by Leinil Frances Yu and Edgar Delgado not only revealed this new X-Men team, but also a very different look for one of the classic X-Men characters: Nightcrawler now has a beard, folks!

Needless to say, Marvel fans from around the internet have jumped on this stylistic change to the X-Men’s teleporting blue-furred acrobat, and are letting their reactions loose on social media. As you will see below, the responses range from serious thirst, to claims of total blaspheme.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Hero We Need

For some fans, this isn’t the Nightcrawler they thought they deserved — but dammit if they don’t need him and his glorious blue beard.

Didnt know I needed a bearded Nightcrawler until now ? — pocahontas fan account (@ShmurdaEvolved) August 14, 2018

Undecided Voters

A picture may be worth 1,000 words, but apparently it’s still not enough to make some fans form an actual opinion.

Not sure how I feel about Bearded Nightcrawler. — Let’s Talk Stargirl (@StargirlTalk) August 14, 2018

Team Thang

A lot of fans seem pretty happy with the overall look and lineup of this Uncanny X-Men team…

Personally excited for Bishop, bearded Nightcrawler, non-vampire Jubilee, and Psylocke in Jessica Jones’ old costume. — Disney’s Robin Hood (@ChrisGriswold) August 14, 2018

I’d Sex That For a Dollar…

There’s thirsty, and then there is Thirs-ty. This definitely counts as the latter.

Bearded nightcrawler can get it — Bibliotecário da URSAL (@tonpeco) August 14, 2018

Bearded Inspiration

It’s just been hours since the announcement and Bearded Nightcrawler is already getting his own tribute art!

BEARDED NIGHTCRAWLER UPDATE: I drew fan art pic.twitter.com/HpIbEsjm0r — Oliver Sava (@OliverSava) August 3, 2018

Historical Significance

It’s important to remember your X-Men history, kids. You never know where you’re next stage of mutation is going, unless you know where it’s been.

“Hey, uncle Lodix, is this the first time #Nightcrawler grew a beard?”



Glad you asked! First time I recall was around #Excalibur circa issue 107. The entire pirate design was impressive to me. Art by @SalvadorLarroca pic.twitter.com/cMELrI5oeF — Lodix (@lodix1) August 15, 2018

Mainstream Appeal

Even non-X-men fans are taking notice of Nightcrawler’s new look.

I don’t follow X-men closely, but whoever decided to daddy-up Nightcrawler with the beard is a genius pic.twitter.com/nGgBEEj6uZ — Drew ✏️ (@norman__drew) August 15, 2018

#NotMyNightcrawler

Not surprisingly, some fans can get behind Nightcrawler’s slight change in grooming:

Nightcrawler with a beard bothers me — Between the Sinners and the Saints (@Scar_LiT) August 15, 2018

Illogical Growth

Some fans are obsessing over the physical mechanics that would allow a fur-covered man to grow a beard. Other fans, have some theories as to how that could occur.

Nightcrawler can grow a beard?



His blue coloration is caused by a thin, dense layer of blue fur that covers his entire body (hence his old nickname “Fuzzy Elf”).



So… how has he been shaving his face all along without coming out with flesh colored patches on his chin? pic.twitter.com/D5H7bTjzYh — James Lynch (@HeroJamesLynch) August 15, 2018



Tetra is both covered in fur and has a beard. Nightcrawler’s secondary mutation is schnauzer. pic.twitter.com/HPGvzsqDnj — Chase Magnett (@ChaseMagnett) August 15, 2018

Give Me Goatee

For some fans, it’s simply the choice in facial hair styling that’s the problem. Some people are #TeamBeard, while others are simply #TeamGoatee. Where do you stand?

I don’t know if he had one but I think a goatee would fit Nightcrawler more than a beard. Goatees are more swashbuckley. — Let’s Talk Stargirl (@StargirlTalk) August 15, 2018



How do you feel about Nightcrawler’s new beard? Let us know in the comments!

Uncanny X-Men #1 goes on sale on Nov. 14th.