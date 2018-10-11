X-Men Fans Are Obsessed With Bearded Nightcrawler

Marvel

Marvel Comics has released the first cover art for Uncanny X-Men #1, which will kick off the 10-part “Disassembled” story arc. The artwork by Leinil Frances Yu and Edgar Delgado not only revealed this new X-Men team, but also a very different look for one of the classic X-Men characters: Nightcrawler now has a beard, folks!

Needless to say, Marvel fans from around the internet have jumped on this stylistic change to the X-Men’s teleporting blue-furred acrobat, and are letting their reactions loose on social media. As you will see below, the responses range from serious thirst, to claims of total blaspheme.

The Hero We Need

For some fans, this isn’t the Nightcrawler they thought they deserved — but dammit if they don’t need him and his glorious blue beard. 

Undecided Voters

A picture may be worth 1,000 words, but apparently it’s still not enough to make some fans form an actual opinion. 

Team Thang

A lot of fans seem pretty happy with the overall look and lineup of this Uncanny X-Men team… 

I’d Sex That For a Dollar…

There’s thirsty, and then there is Thirs-ty. This definitely counts as the latter. 

Bearded Inspiration

It’s just been hours since the announcement and Bearded Nightcrawler is already getting his own tribute art!

Historical Significance

It’s important to remember your X-Men history, kids. You never know where you’re next stage of mutation is going, unless you know where it’s been. 

Mainstream Appeal

Even non-X-men fans are taking notice of Nightcrawler’s new look. 

#NotMyNightcrawler

Not surprisingly, some fans can get behind Nightcrawler’s slight change in grooming: 

Illogical Growth

Some fans are obsessing over the physical mechanics that would allow a fur-covered man to grow a beard. Other fans, have some theories as to how that could occur. 

Give Me Goatee

For some fans, it’s simply the choice in facial hair styling that’s the problem. Some people are #TeamBeard, while others are simply #TeamGoatee. Where do you stand? 

How do you feel about Nightcrawler’s new beard? Let us know in the comments! 

Uncanny X-Men #1 goes on sale on Nov. 14th.

