House of X Just Changed Everything We Thought We Knew About Major X-Men Character

Jonathan Hickman’s House of X and Powers of X have already made some major changes to the X-Men’s status quo, taking us to several eras in X-Men history, both in the past and far in the future. We aren’t quite sure what to make of all those timelines just yet, and we still have questions about how we even go there, but Hickman and Marvel have raised even bigger questions thanks to revelations in House of X #2, and it changes everything about how you will view what’s happened so far and the possibilities of the future, all thanks to Moira MacTaggert. Big time spoilers incoming for House of X #2, so if you haven’t read the issue yet you’ve been warned.

Alright, so Marvel previously teased that the conversation between MacTaggert and Xavier would be immensely important, and as we learn in the book’s first two pages, they weren’t kidding. We are taken to MacTaggert’s early life, and we see that when she was 13 she was struck with a severe illness, but then recovered from it the very next day. That raised some questions, but she still lived a relatively normal life until she died at the age of 74.

That’s when things take a turn, as the book then says that’s when Moira’s second life began. She also started this life with all the knowledge of her past ones, and you see that reflected as the book continues. This all comes to a head though in her third life, after she manages to create a cure for the mutant gene. Her lab is torched though by Mystique and Destiny, who also reveal something she hadn’t realized.

Destiny, who has the power to see the future, tells her that using that ability is tricky when she’s dealing with someone with the mutant power of reincarnation. That’s right, Moira MacTaggert, who has never been a mutant in the previous comics, is now very much a mutant, and her mutant ability is to be reborn with all the knowledge and memories she had in her previous lives.

Destiny also tells her that the ability is not endless, as she has about 10 lives to live, though she might have 11 if she makes the right choice. As we see later in the book, this encounter is what truly changes the X-Men and the world around them going forward, but even just this one change to MacTaggert is big in and of itself.

House of X #2 is written by Jonathan Hickman and drawn by Pepe Larraz, colored by Marte Gracia, and lettered by VC’s Clayton Cowles. The official description is featured below.

“Learn the truth about one of the X-Men‘s closest allies…and then begin the fight for the future of mutantkind!”

House of X #2 is in comic stores now.