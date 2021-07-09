Marvel Venomized Ironheart Funko Pop Chase Exclusive Is up for Pre-Order

From Marvel’s Spider-Man Animated Series on Disney XD, specifically Season 3 Maximum Venom, comes Riri Williams - aka Ironheart - as a Venomized Funko Pop exclusive figure. If you're super lucky, you'll get the extra rare glow-in-the-dark Chase version pictured above shipped to you at random (1-in-6 rarity). Pre-orders for the Venomized Ironheart Funko Pop are available here at Pop In a Box (Exclusive) for $12.99 with a release date set for August.

In the Marvel’s Spider-Man Animated series Riri Williams is a teenage engineering genius and protégé of Tony Stark who created her own prototype version of the Iron Man armor and became Ironheart after Stark's death. In Maximum Venom she was infected by a symbiote, resulting in the the Venomized version of Ironheart depicted by this Funko Pop. Ironheart is also set to get her own six-episode series on Disney+ starring Dominique Thorne.

Speaking of awesome, glowy Marvel Pop exclusives, yesterday Funko unveiled a black light version of their previously released Jumbo 10-inch Fantastic Four Galactus Previews Exclusive Pop figure that included a detachable Silver Surfer. What's more, there's a Chase version that portrays Galactus as the Lifebringer with the Fallen One.

The black light Galactus with Silver Surfer Funko Pop figure is a Previews Exclusive that you can pre-order here at Entertainment Earth now for $45.99. Once again, if you're super lucky, you'll find the extra rare Lifebringer and Fallen one Chase variant.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.