Werewolf By Night Man-Thing Marvel Legends Figure Pre-Orders Drop June 13th

Inspired by the classic monster movies of the 1930s and 1940s, Marvel Studio's live-action Werewolf by Night debuted on Disney+ in in 2022, but no additional MCU projects based on the property have been announced since then. On the plus side, a new Werewolf by Night comic book series is on the way along with the Fan Channel exclusive Marvel Legends figure pictured above. Inspired by the "special presentation" event, the Man-Thing figure will be available to pre-order starting on June 13th at 10am PT / 1pm ET right here at Entertainment Earth priced at $39.99 (free US shipping on orders $79+).

"Theodore "Ted" Sallis, also known as Man-Thing, is a powerful monster who was kidnapped from his home and brought to the Bloodstone Manor to be hunted for sport. Inspired by his appearance in Marvel Studios' Werewolf by Night, this 6-inch MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES MAN-THING ACTION FIGURE is the first release of the character based from live-action entertainment, featuring a new torso, head, forearms, and shins. The figure Includes 2 alternate hands and offers over 20 points of articulation with fully poseable head, arms, and legs for dynamic poses."

While you're at it, make sure to check out all of the Marvel 85th anniversary Marvel Legends figures that Hasbro released in recent weeks. Below you'll find information on Werewolf by Night Funko Pops that were released last year.

Directed by frequent Marvel composer Michael Giacchino (Spider-Man: No Way Home, Thor: Love and Thunder) in his feature directorial debut, Werewolf by Night introduces such supernatural characters as the monstrous Man-Thing, the undead Ulysses Bloodstone, and his (alive) monster-hunter daughter, Elsa Bloodstone (Laura Donnelly).

The almost hour-long special "felt like a fun way to introduce the Werewolf by Night character, the concept of monsters in the MCU, but do it so there's just a tease," co-executive producer Brian Gay said. "So you get excited, and you get into it, and then we'll see what it becomes. Because if you watch the special, monsters have been around for centuries. So this is just the taste. This is the first time we're peeling back that curtain."

Disney describes Werewolf by Night: "On a dark and somber night, a secret cabal of monster hunters emerge from the shadows and gather at the foreboding Bloodstone Temple following the death of their leader. In a strange and macabre memorial to the leader's life, the attendees are thrust into a mysterious and deadly competition for a powerful relic—a hunt that will ultimately bring them face to face with a dangerous monster. Inspired by horror films of the 1930s and 1940s, the chilling special aims to evoke a sense of dread and the macabre, with plenty of suspense and scares along the way as we explore a new corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe."

Will There Be a Werewolf By Night Sequel?

The events of Werewolf By Night, and the impact they had on Jack Russell / Werwolf By Night (Gael Garcia Bernal), Elsa Bloodstone (Laura Donnelly), and Man-Thing, have yet to be followed up on in the MCU. But as Marvel producer Stephen Broussard told ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis earlier this year, the priority is still to continue more horror stories.

"Well, I will say that we're starting to introduce some cool characters that are in the darker side, the more monster side and the supernatural and the occult in a very organic way as you're seeing these character pop up," Broussard explained at the press junket for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. "I think in very organic ways, it feels like there could be ways to continue those stories in ways that feel very fresh and new and keeping our toe in that horror side of things."

Werewolf by Night is streaming exclusively on Disney+.