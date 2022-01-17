Marvel Announces Return of X-Men ’92 With a Surprising Twist

X-Men ’92 is coming back, but with an unusual story angle. While , X-Men ’92. The next installment is X-Men: ’92: House of XCII, the X-Men: ’92 spin on Jonathan Hickman and Pepe Larraz’s 2019 hit House of X miniseries. Writer Steve Foxe (Spider-Ham, Rainbow Bridge) and artist Salva Espin (Deadpool: Secret Agent Deadpool) reimagine the event for the X-Men: The Animated Series era in the five-issue X-Men: ’92: House of XCII series. Here’s the plot summary from Marvel Comics:

“Mutantkind is taking a huge leap forward by founding their own nation on the island of Krakoa, guided by Professor X, Magneto, and a mysterious long-lived woman who knows more than she should… But this won’t be the story you know. Expect the unexpected as the action, secrets, and high stakes drama that made HOUSE OF X such a masterpiece are shaken up in a totally new way!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Foxe says in a press release, “One of my earliest memories is of buying a Garrison Kane action figure, complete with ‘snap-back living hand,’ so to say that the ’90s X-Men comics had a big impact on my development is an understatement. Getting the opportunity to pay tribute to such an important era in mutant history 30 years later—and to remix the franchise-redefining work currently being done by creators like Jonathan Hickman, Tini Howard, and Gerry Duggan—is the definition of a ‘dream gig,’ especially with some of the WILD deviations we’re taking from the source material. If I died tomorrow, I’d be happy…but please resurrect me ASAP on Krakoa.”

Espin adds, “I started collecting comics with the X-Men in the nineties. The character designs of this era have always been the most attractive and powerful to me. Those comics and the animated series made my imagination fly and very soon I began to make illustrations and mini comics as a fan that I shared with my schoolmates. These were the first drawings that encouraged me to pursue the dream of becoming a comic artist. With this book, we intend to pay tribute to that powerful era that was the 90s. The moment when super heroes looked better than ever with colorful tight-fitting spandex.”

What do you think of X-Men ’92: House fo XCII? Let us know in the comments. X-Men: ’92 House of XCII #1 goes on sale on April 6th.