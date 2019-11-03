Marvel Gives X-Men Villain Apocalypse a New Name

Marvel’s X-Men franchise has gone through a radical transformation since Jonathan Hickman took over as head of the line. Mutants now live on the sentient island Krakoa, an independent nation-state. The nation granted clemency to any mutant criminal who would live under Krakoa’s new laws. Thus Apocalypse and many other “evil mutants” are part of Krakoan society. Apocalypse even sits on the Autumn Court of the Quiet Council that leads Krakoa, right next to Professor X and Magneto. Now, as if to denote this change in direction, Apocalypse has taken a new name. SPOILERS for Excalibur #1 by Tini Howard, Marcus To, and Erick Arciniega follow.

One of Krakoa’s capabilities is to grow flowers that can create portals to and from the island. Most of these portals are accounted for and can reach even off-planet. But some remain a mystery. Since coming to Krakoa, Apocalypse has been studying those gates. He’s turned “The Grove of Theoretical Gates” into his personal study.

But Apocalypse doesn’t go by “Apocalypse” anymore. He doesn’t go by En Sabah Nur either. As he tells Trinary in Excalibur #1, he prefers to be called….well:

Apocalypse’s new name is written in the Krakoan language, so it’s impossible for humans to read or sound out. Trinary’s reaction suggests that even mutants haven’t mastered this new language yet.

The significance of names appears to be an important theme in Excalibur. Besides Apocalypse taking on his new name, Goldballs also takes a new name in the issue. There’s also the arc of Betsy Braddock distancing herself from the name Psylocke before taking on the mantle of Captain Britain.

Despite Apocalypse now living on Krakoa, some suspect he may still be up to no good. A teaser released to promote Excalibur hinted at as much. There have also been hints that Apocalypse is seeking he’s original Four Horsemen. That’s probably not good news for anyone else on Krakoa or Earth.

What do you think of Apocalypse’s new name? Let us know in the comments. Excalibur #1 is on sale now.

