Marvel Releases Trailer for X-Men Spinoff Fallen Angels

Marvel has released a new trailer for its latest X-Men spinoff series, Fallen Angels. In the new Dawn of X era, mutants have a home now on the island nation of Krakoa. But not every mutant feels at peace in paradise. Fallen Angels is written by Bryan Hill with art by Szymon Kudranski and follows a group of mutants who find themselves restless in this new mutant golden age. The main three are Psylocke, who is struggling to acclimate to her own body and to life without a new target to hunt, X-23, who is still searching for acceptance and to step out of the shadow of her past, and Cable, a soldier without a war who is still living with the fact that he murdered his own future self.

“This is not a normal team book,” Hill says in the trailer. “The group of characters that we have, they kind of come together by circumstance. Our main player is Psylocke, who has been recently given her agency back as Elizabeth Braddock has become Captain Britain. So she’s really our way in in this narrative. [Szymon’s] visual storytelling is really peerless and I’m excited for people to see the combination of my voice with its intensity and his voice with his intensity and how that jumps off the page. People that are looking for something that is both of the now but also harkens back to the work of Frank Miller, Elektra: Assassin, those kinds of visceral, almost hypnotic experiences, I think they’ll find that here.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Editor Jordan D. White adds, “Fallen Angels is going to be a really terrific book because it’s going to show a different side of some classic X-Men characters.”

Are you excited about Fallen Angels? What do you think of the Dawn of X line of X-Men book so far? Let us know in the comments. Fallen Angels #1 is on sale now.

Fallen Angels #1

SEP190769

(W) Bryan Edward Hill (A) Szymon Kudranski (CA) Ashley Witter

THE DAWN DOES NOT BREAK FOR ALL!

Psylocke finds herself in this new world of Mutantkind unsure of her place in it… but when a face from her past returns only to be killed, she seeks help from others who feel similar to get vengeance. Cable and X-23 join Kwannon for a personal mission that could jeopardize all Mutantkind!

Rated T+

In Shops: Nov 13, 2019

SRP: $4.99