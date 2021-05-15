Marvel Asks X-Men The Animated Series Fans For Their Favorite Character

Marvel is wondering what X-Men: The Animated Series character is the ultimate fan favorite. Their official Twitter account posed the question ahead of “This Week In Marvel.” There are so many answers to this question for you to choose from. Wolverine, Gambit, Cyclops, Rogue, Storm, and Jubilee are all there. (It doesn’t hurt that for a lot of fans out there, the Animated lineup is absolutely their introduction to the mutants.) The popularity of the animated series has prompted some to speculate on what the lineup could be when they inevitably get brought to the MCU sometime in the future. For now, fans will have to be patient and revisit the 1990s on Disney+.

Who is your favorite character from "X-Men: The Animated Series"? Send us your answer using the hashtag #ThisWeekInMarvel, along with “OK to read,” and we might read your Tweet on an upcoming podcast episode! — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) May 14, 2021

Showrunner Eric Lewald wouldn’t trade places with Kevin Feige and Marvel Studios when it comes to working the X-Men into the MCU. He told GWW’s Change My Mind podcast about it last year.

“It’s weird. I know that’s a challenge,” Lewald said. “They’ve set up this thing, unprecedented — all these different superheroes that all are successful, and they’ve managed to give them different tones and different focuses. I’m continually in the awe of this juggernaut that they’ve set up — I can’t use that word because it’s a character.”

“I don’t know. I don’t know how Kevin Feige sleeps at night trying to keep all these balls in the air. But for the X-Men, when people ask me about integrating them in the MCU, I always had the reverse problem,” he added. “There were too many X-Men and too many villains already in the X-universe and too many connected characters. I found myself cutting half of them out and having stories about three of the X-Men. Just to keep sane and to not have to try to service all of them at once in a 22-minute episode.”

