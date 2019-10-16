Marvel Releases X-Men Trailer

Marvel’s X-Men relaunch Dawn of X is here. The flagship Dawn of X title, X-Men by Jonathan Hickman and Leinil Francis Yu, launches this week. The series picks up after the game-changing events of Hickman’s House of X and Powers of X miniseries. Now Marvel has released a new trailer to get fans excited about the new series. In X-Men, with the island nation of Krakoa is established, the X-Men are free to forge their own path in the world. All mutants are living under one flag – and any of them can be called upon to join the X-Men on a mission to keep Krakoa safe and prosperous. The series will feature a rotating cast of characters both heroic and villainous, mainstays, fan-favorites, and obscure.

“When people ask Hickman who is in the book, he says everyone,” Marvel editor-in-chief CB Cebulski said during the Dawn of X panel at New York Comic Con. “This is the book that anyone can show up at any time in this book. Cyclops is going to be putting together various teams for whatever mission comes up, and this is endless action.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Jonathan is one of the most skilled writers in the comic book industry for sure. He comes up with enormous ideas and he is incredibly good at executing them perfectly on the page,” editor Jordan White says in the trailer.

“[Series artist Leinil Francis Yu] is a phenomenal talent. He has an incredible eye: staging is wonderful, his character designs are cool. I love working with him. He’s fantastic,” says Hickman.”

X-Men is the flagship title of Dawn of X, but there are five other ongoing series launching with the first wave of Dawn of X. Marauders by Gerry Duggan and Matteo Lolli sees Kitty Pryde leading a band of pirate X-Men backed by the Hellfire Trading Company to protect mutants around the globe. New Mutants by Hickman, Ed Brisson, and artist Rod Reis sends the younger generation of mutants to outer space. Fallen Angels by Bryan Edward Hill and Szymon Kudranski follows Psylocke, Cable, and X-23, three mutants who don’t fit in with the new status quo for mutants. Finally, Benjamin Percy and Joshua Cassara’s X-Force follow the intelligence and special ops wings of the mutant world. Marvel also announced at New York Comic Con that a new Wolverine solo series will launch in February, continuing the Dawn of X relaunch.

Are you excited about X-Men #1? Let us know in the comments. X-Men #1 goes on sale on October 16th.

X-Men #1

AUG190845

(W) Jonathan Hickman (A/CA) Leinil Francis Yu

DAWN OF X!

The X-Men find themselves in a whole new world of possibility… and things have never been better! Jonathan Hickman (HOUSE OF X, POWERS OF X, SECRET WARS) and superstar artist Leinil Yu (NEW AVENGERS, CAPTAIN AMERICA) reveal the saga of Cyclops and his hand-picked squad of mutant powerhouses!

Rated T+

In Shops: Oct 16, 2019

SRP: $4.99