Marvel Reveals First Look at New Wolverine Series

Marvel will launch a new Wolverine series as part of the second wave of its Dawn of X X-Men relaunch. Marvel has revealed the first look at this new Wolverine series with uncolored pages from artist Adam Kubert. Kubert’s pages show Wolverine looking like he’s enjoying life on Krakoa. The pages also show Wolverine interacting with Jean Grey and Kitty Pryde. Benjamin Percy writes the new series with Kubert and Victor Bogdonavic on art. Percy has experience writing Wolverine. He writes the Marvel’s Wolverine fiction podcast, including Wolverine: The Long Night and Wolverine: The Lost Trail. He also penned the comic book adaptation of Wolverine: The Long Night and is writing the Dawn of X X-Force series, which also features Wolverine.

“We all have that character,” Percy said after Marvel announced the series at New York Comic Con. “The one we love more than any other. The one we treasure in books and movies and maybe memorialize with a T-shirt or tattoo. The one we relate to as a cracked-mirror version of ourselves. For me — as a growly, grumpy, hairy, smelly, muscled, flannel-clad, whiskey-swilling loner who lives in the woods of the frozen north — it’s Logan. And though this might sound corny, it also feels right to say that writing Wolverine is a dream come true, a childhood fantasy realized. No kidding, bub.”

Wolverine returned to the Marvel Universe in 2018. Since then, he’s been busy with cosmic happenings involving a future version of himself possessed by the power of the Phoenix. With that out of the way, Wolverine returned to the X-Men in their darkest hour, fighting alongside Cyclops for the first time in years. He also became part of a new Savage Avengers team, alongside the Punisher and Conan the Barbarian.

The new Wolverine series marks Logan’s return to doing what he does best, which isn’t very nice. Wolverine is keeping busy in the new Dawn of X status quo. He’s also featured in the pages of X-Men and X-Force.

Wolverine kicks off the second wave of Dawn of X. Other second wave books include Giant-Size X-Men, X-Men/Fantastic Four, and X-Corp.

