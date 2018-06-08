The Marvel x Vans Sneaker Collection is Here and It’s Affordable

Vans has finally launched their much hyped Marvel footwear and apparel collection, and you can shop it all right here in styles for men, women, and kids. Thankfully, the footwear options are priced similarly to their standard styles, which means that adult sizes run in the $65 to $75 range and sandals are $24 to $40 (customs run in the $100 range). Plus, shipping is free on all orders!

Personally, I’m fond of the low-top options as well as the high-tops for Black Panther and Captain Marvel. The Deadpool high-tops are especially awesome, which may be why Vans kept them a surprise until launch day. The entire shoe lineup is pretty fantastic if I’m honest, though the apparel options are a bit uninspired – and pricey at that. Still, we’re here for the shoes, and Vans certainly delivered some fun styles here. At the moment, stock on the collection seems solid, but it’s probably a good idea to snag your favorites while you can – especially if you have a common shoe size. If you’re interested in customs, you can check those out here.

From the press release:

Sharing a rich heritage rooted in creative expression and empowerment, Vans and Marvel join forces once again to launch their largest collaboration to date. Celebrating the “Off The Wall” Super Heroes of the Marvel Universe, Vans introduces an extensive range of co-branded footwear, apparel and accessories featuring an all-star roster of iconic personas including The Avengers, Black Panther, Deadpool, Iron Man, Hulk and more! The Vans x Marvel collection is an epic collaboration for the ages, assembling a massive line-up of 70-plus styles for fans of all ages.

The Vans x Marvel collection kicks off with a selection of footwear inspired by The Avengers. Representing the Super Hero squad, a custom Old Skool has been outfitted with a unique color story to symbolize key members; a vivid blue toe-box and shield graphic heel counter are a nod to Captain America while the shoe tongue has been reimagined to mimic a piece of Iron Man’s high-tech suit of armor. Finishing details include a silver leather wing Sidestripe that takes styling cues from the all-mighty Thor and a brightly colored outsole that don Hulk’s signature green and purple tones. The Authentic presents a more subtle aesthetic, showcasing additional Marvel Super Heroes such Black Panther, Black Widow and Spider-Man in an allover print that also matches back to a selection of men’s t-shirts, hat, sandal and sock options as well as a special checkered apparel pack just for women.

Black Panther, Hulk and Spider-Man are seen once again in the collection with their own dedicated capsules. Stylized with heavy-duty ripstop, claw-like hardware and embossed embellishments, the Black Panther Sk8-Hi references King T’Challa’s vibranium suit. Black Panther makes another appearance on the Vans x Marvel short sleeve tee and Torrey jacket, combining classic comic book artwork with vintage Vans graphics. The Classic Slip-On showcases Hulk’s amazing strength as his feet burst through the checkerboard pattern of Vans’ cherished lace-free sneaker. Hulk fans can rejoice in building an incredible head-to-toe look, as he has his own hat, t-shirt and sock styles while She Hulk makes her debut on the Vans x Marvel Pull Over Hoodie and short sleeve tee. Spider-Man’s superhuman abilities are on full display across the Classic Slip-On sneaker and Slide-On sandal while his spider web motifs and core colors influence the design of additional men’s, women’s and kid’s apparel and accessory pieces. Like a true arch nemesis, Venom counters Spider-Man’s vivid colors with a small-yet-sinister apparel offering that features the symbiotic Super Villain’s menacing grin. Deadpool makes a surprise cameo in the Vans x Marvel collection with a special colorway of the Sk8-Hi. Detailed in durable red and black leather, Vans’ coveted high-top is inspired by Deadpool’s suit, with weapons such as the katana and ninja stars embedded in its build for added protection against foes.

The women of Marvel present their own ensembles within the Vans x Marvel collection, showcasing upgraded materials, rare patterns and signature colors across the assortment of women’s apparel, accessories and footwear. The Classic Slip-On pays homage to Black Widow with sleek nylon uppers and a beveled outsole in an all-black colorway like her bodysuit. A rubberized Black Widow logo is outlined in red for a subtle contrast and ballistic canvas quarter panels put the finishing touches on this stealthy style. Captain Marvel’s heroic hues empower the Sk8-Hi with red suede and blue canvas uppers while gold covers the Sidestripe and accents the back-heel counter with a cut-out eight-point star, Captain Marvel’s cherished emblem. Captain Marvel makes her apparel debut on a pullover, ringer tee and crew tee in her own “Off The Wall” logo pose; her suit’s colors and iconography inspire brand new backpack and crew sock accessories. The women of Marvel team up for a special, graphic-focused capsule that includes the Authentic, Slide-On sandal and an assortment of women’s apparel and accessories. The action-packed allover print features memorable heroines such as Medusa, Scarlet Witch, Storm and more!

Kids and toddlers can get in on the action with their own apparel and footwear styles from the Vans x Marvel collection. Highlights from the assortment includes kids-only footwear styles including the Sk8-Hi Zip featuring Spider-Man, Authentic featuring the women of Marvel pattern in full color and the Classic Slip-On showcasing Baby Groot across Vans’ iconic checkerboard motif.

