Marvel Gives Young Avengers Hulkling & Wiccan Their Own Series

Marvel Studios is quietly assembling the roster for a Young Avengers project as Disney+ series WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki and this month’s Hawkeye all introduce different members. The upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is also bringing another potential Young Avenger to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Now, Marvel Comics is giving founding members Hulkling and Wiccan their very own series on Marvel Unlimited. Hulkling & Wiccan is a four-part Infinity Comic series debuting exclusively on Marvel Unlimited, with new issues released every Monday. The creative team is writer Josh Trujillo, artist Jodi Nishijima, colorist Matt Milla and editor Alanna Smith.

A description of the series teases a magical artifact that may end Hulkling and Wiccan’s happily ever after. The newlywed couple will get a glimpse at different paths they could have taken, which opens the door for doubt to creep into their relationship. They will be forced to try and find each other again, but there is now the possibility that they won’t even want to.

Hulkling & Wiccan have found their happy ending at last…or have they!? Will this cosmic couple be able to find their way back to each other??



“As a relatively new artist to the Marvel catalogue I feel incredibly lucky for this to be one of the first stories I’ve seen to completion,” artist Jodi Nishijima told Marvel.com. “Specifically because the story as provided by Josh is not only beautiful, but very relatable. The nature of Hulkling and Wiccan’s relationship as a young queer couple resonates with me, but it’s their feelings of uncertainty for the future and their anxieties to do right by each other that feels authentic in a way that I relate to.”

“Working with Jodi has been a treat! She’s able to wring every last ounce of emotion out of my scripts, and each panel is a work of art,” writer Josh Trujillo added. “I think fans are going to fall in love with her unique style and storytelling ability.”

Julian Hilliard portrayed a young Billy on WandaVision, the first Marvel Studios series to premiere on Disney+. Jett Klyne played Billy’s brother Tommy, who were created by Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch during the Marvel series. Once the facade created by Scarlet Witch over the town of Westview was no more, Vision, Tommy and Billy faded away. Thankfully, one of the post-credits scenes in the WandaVision finale teased their return, as one of the boys cried out for Wanda, who was shown reading and studying from the cursed Darkhold book.

Hulkling and Wiccan tied the knot in last year’s Empyre event. Since then, the young heroes have been featured in one-shots for other Marvel events such as King in Black and the Guardians of the Galaxy/S.W.O.R.D. crossover “The Last Annihilation.”

