Marvel Zombies Director Teases “Blood Will Be Spilled” With Exclusive Image Preview

This September, the Marvel Zombies are rising from their graves to threaten the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s multiverse once again. With the ghouls’ first animated debut taking place in the now-concluded Marvel’s What If…?, showrunner Bryan Andrews has something to share with fans before the show’s September debut. Andrews has made quite a name for himself in the animation world, with series such as Primal, Sym-Bionic Titan, and Star Wars: Clone Wars under his belt. Thanks to this new exclusive image, MCU fans can see that Bryan will have his work cut out for him due to the sheer number of zombies set to appear.

Debuting on September 24th this fall, the upcoming series will play on the events of What If…? and focuses on several Marvel Cinematic Universe characters who didn’t appear in the original outing. As it stands, the cast includes David Harbour (Red Guardian), Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlet Witch), Florence Pugh (Yelena), Simu Liu (Shang Chi), Iman Vellani (Ms. Marvel), Awkwafina (Katy Chen), Randall Park (Agent Jimmy Woo), Dominique Thorne (Ironheart), and Hailee Steinfeld (Hawkeye) reprising their respective roles in the MCU. Surprisingly, this might also act as the debut for Blade in the Marvel film line, with actor Todd Williams taking on a very different interpretation of the Day Walker. You can check out the exclusive new image below, and try to spot your favorite Marvel heroes and villains as the undead.

A scene in Marvel Television’s MARVEL ZOMBIES exclusively on Disney+. Photo courtesy of Marvel Television. © 2025 MARVEL.

The History of Marvel’s Zombies

As Marvel Comic fans know, Marvel’s What If…? was far from the first time that the Avengers were transformed into flesh-eating zombies. The super-powered undead first appeared in Mark Miller and Greg Land’s Ultimate Fantastic Four series, hitting the stands in issues #21 through #23. From here, the end of this arc led directly into the titular Marvel Zombies comic book miniseries from The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman and comic book artist Sean Phillips, both expanding on the universe and setting the stage for the nightmarish iterations of Marvel favorites to have a long and varied history.

In an exclusive statement from the Disney+ showrunner, Bryan Andrews hinted to ComicBook, “All I can say is, blood will be spilled,” which makes sense considering the Marvel Zombies’ ability to not pull their punches. Throughout the comics, the fictional undead have grotesquely eaten their way through scores of their fellow heroes and villains, even taking on the power of Galactus at one point.

In relation to the Marvel Zombies debut on Disney+, Marvel’s What If…? saw numerous heroes falling to the undead plague. Luckily, Spider-Man, Ant-Man, and Black Panther survived, but a far greater threat was seemingly waiting in the wings. In the final moments of the episode, animation enthusiasts witness Thanos as a zombie, sporting the Infinity Gauntlet with all but one of the Infinity Stones on his hand. It has yet to be confirmed where the Marvel Zombies miniseries will take place in relation to this scene, but it made for an amazing cliffhanger.

