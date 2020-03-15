Blade Fan Teaser Has Us Hyped for Mahershala Ali’s Proper MCU Debut

It’s but a matter of time until Marvel Studios pushes Blade into development, officially introducing Mahershala Ali. Sure, the Academy Award-winning actor played Cornell “Cottonmouth” Stokes on Luke Cage, but Blade will be the actor’s chance at joining the “proper” MCU on the big screen. As such, one fan artist has taken it upon themselves to craft a pretty killer Blade teaser poster featuring Ali as the titular character.

Posted Saturday by fan-favorite Instagram artist @erathrim20,Ali’s character has a very comic-accurate look, complete with the sunglasses and leather outfit. You can see the piece below.

To date, we still don’t know much about the property or when it will be released, Kevin Feige simply introduced Ali as the Daywalker at last year’s San Diego Comic-Con and announced the property without a screenwriter or director. Shortly after the announcement, Wesley Snipes – the actor behind the character in the three Blade movies released over 20 years ago — issued a statement giving his blessings to Ali.

“To all the DAYWALKERS losing their minds right now, chillaaxx. Although the news comes as a surprise, it’s ALL GOOD. Such is the ‘business’ of ‘entertainment!’ Much peace to the MCU crew – always a fan,” Snipes said in an earlier statement given to ComicBook.com. “Honor and respect to the grandmaster Stan. Congratulations and Salaam to Mahershala Ali, a beautiful and talented artist whose expressions I look forward to experiencing for many years to come. Inshallah, we will someday work together. Most importantly to my loyal fans, the incredible outpouring of love is overwhelming. I am grateful for the never-ending support. So, ‘nah fret nah worry, it’s not de end of de story.’ Welcome to the Daywalker Klique.”

Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1st, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in August, The Eternals on November 6th, WandaVision in December, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.