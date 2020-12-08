Marvel's Declassified Premieres on SiriusXM

✖

Over the past few decades, Marvel has come to dominate multiple realms of our popular culture, putting out a lot of new content in the form of movies, TV shows, comics, video games, and audio series. The company has also debuted a fair share of podcasts over the years -- and it looks like their latest is now available for Marvel fans to listen to. On Tuesday, Marvel announced the launch of Marvel's Declassified, a new non-fiction narrative podcast that will dive into the multiple angles of Marvel's history from a contemporary lens. The first episode in its ten-episode first season is now available exclusively on SiriusXM.

Each week, writer and comic book expert Lorraine Cink (author of Powers of a Girl, co-author Marvel Absolutely Everything You Need to Know, and Ultimate Marvel) and acclaimed journalist and critic Evan Narcisse (author of Marvel’s Rise of the Black Panther) will give SiriusXM listeners unprecedented access behind the scenes of Marvel Comics, featuring writers, artists, editors, and industry insiders who have shaped Marvel’s iconic storytelling. The first episode appears to cover Marvel's history in the Golden and Silver Age, exploring a time when comedy, romance, westerns, sci-fi, and horror defined Marvel’s comics, leading up to a historical shift that triggered the return of Super-Heroes.

Future episodes of the season will dive into various other topics, including how New York City became the core of the Marvel Universe; the now-legendary impact of Marvel Knights, the beginnings of Marvel’s vast multiverse, war-era comics, and more. The series will also shed light on the societal impact of fandom, representation, and the evolution of some of Marvel’s most iconic characters like Captain America, Black Panther, the Hulk, and Captain Marvel, and what their roles meant—and can mean—for Marvel fans around the world.

SiriusXM subscribers with select streaming plans can tune in to Marvel’s Declassified and other exclusive new Marvel podcast series like Marvel/Method, a weekly podcast on Marvel fandom hosted by Method Man, along with a thrilling new multi-part original scripted audio series, Marvel’s Wastelanders, kicking off in 2021. Additionally, SiriusXM subscribers can listen to new episodes of several popular ongoing Marvel podcast series like This Week in Marvel, Women of Marvel, Marvel’s Voices, and Marvel’s Pull List before they can be heard anywhere else. Afterward, fans will also be able to tune in to these podcast series on Marvel.com.

