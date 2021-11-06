Marvel’s Eternals Characters Now Appearing at Avengers Campus

Back in June, Avengers Campus opened at Disneyland’s California Adventure Park in Anaheim, and there have been a lot of cool character additions over the last few months. The park added Shang-Chi when Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings came out and even included a zombie Captain America in honor of What If…? Today saw the official release of Eternals, which means Avengers Campus is adding another new set of heroes. The official account for the movie shared an image today featuring Kingo, Sersi, and Phastos posing in the park.

“#Eternals have arrived at #AvengersCampus in #CaliforniaAdventure at #Disneyland! 🌟,” the account wrote. They included a link to Marvel.com, which reads, “Sersi, Kingo, and Phastos join the ranks among the other Super Heroes in the area, like Captain America, Iron Man, Ant-Man, Black Widow, Spider-Man, Loki, and more! You never know who you might see walking around Avengers Headquarters.” You can check out a photo of the Eternals at Avengers Campus below:

https://twitter.com/TheEternals/status/1456641466248269826?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Marvel.com adds, “Wearing the same costumes viewers can see on-screen – with Sersi in green, Kingo in Purple, and Phastos in purple – be prepared for these heroes to spring into action at a moment’s notice. Kingo can emit cosmic energy explosions from his hands; Phastos can create any weapon powered by cosmic energy with access to the raw materials for it; and Sersi wields the power of transmutation, changing the makeup of any non-sentient object she touches. But maybe don’t ask the trio to use their powers around other guests….”

Eternals, which was helmed by Academy Award-winning director Chloé Zhao, stars Gemma Chan as Sersi, Angelina Jolie as Thena, Richard Madden as Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Barry Keoghan as Druig, Don Lee as Gilgamesh, Salma Hayek as Ajak, and Kit Harington as Dane Whitman.

Eternals is now playing in theaters.