Marvel’s Eternals: Richard Madden Is Excited to Reunite With Game of Thrones Co-Star Kit Harington

The future of Marvel Studios will stretch into the cosmos and into the past, delving deep into the mythos of the Celestials and other powerful beings, introducing audiences to an obscure group of characters in Eternals. These aren’t exactly heroes or villains in a classic sense, but instead more like a family who operate on a scale that is almost unfathomable to human comprehension, as they help give shape to the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe. But Eternals will also serve as a reunion for two members of the Stark family from Game of Thrones, as both Richard Madden and Kit Harington are set to play major roles in the film.

The Robb Stark actor is excited to reunite with his fellow King in the North, as Madden recently spoke with Entertainment Weekly alongside his Eternals cast mates about the new movie.

“It’s brilliant,” Madden explained at the D23 Expo. “It’s been about 10 years since we’ve worked together, I think. So we’ve moved on a bit onto different things, so I’m really excited to get back on set.”

A lot of plot details about Eternals are still being kept under wraps, but we do know that Madden and Harington will both have major roles in the new film. Madden will be playing a prominent member of the group in Ikaris, who was the main character in Jack Kirby’s original Marvel Comics series.

Harington will be playing Dane Whitmore, a character who goes on to become the Black Knight after being gifted or cursed, depending on who you ask, with the Ebony Blade.

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige previously teased that Eternals will span across the history of the MCU thus far.

“Everything after [Avengers] Endgame, and after Spider-Man: Far From Home, will be different and be unique, as we try to make every film. But seeing returning characters is certainly something we’re gonna do and want to do. But also introducing characters that the majority of the world has never heard of, much like Guardians [of the Galaxy], much like Avengers before we made Avengers. And there are lots of them,” Feige told Collider during the Captain Marvel press tour.

Feige added, “Eternals are one group, but we like the idea of introducing an ensemble, doing an ensemble movie from the start, as opposed to building up as we did with the first Avengers. More like Guardians, not tonally, but in terms of introducing a new group of people. You were asking about ’60s, and ’70s before. Jack Kirby did an immense, amazing epic with Eternals that spans tens of thousands of years, and that’s also something we haven’t really done, which is why that among many other things post-Endgame, we find appealing.”

Eternals is set to premiere in theaters on November 6, 2020.