Loki Just Made a Major Change to Miss Minutes

The fourth episode of Loki Season 2 is going to be talked about for quite a while. The final minutes have given fans a lot to think and theorize about, as the show has taken a sharp turn into some very uncharted territory. With all of the chaos of those last couple of scenes, however, some may be forgetting about Miss Minutes, who is also going through some pretty massive changes. It feels safe to say, after this episode, we're going to see a different version of Miss Minutes in the future. WARNING: This article contains MAJOR SPOILERS for Loki Season 2! Continue reading at your own risk...

Working with Renslayer, Miss Minutes spends most of the latest episode of Loki trying to sabotage the efforts of Loki, Mobius, and Sylvie. Come to find out, there's actually a way to stop her. Ouroboros has the ability to reset the entire TVA system, which will take away all of the facility's safety features, but will also shut down Miss Minutes entirely.

Obviously, the decision is made to reboot the system and, in turn, reboot Miss Minutes. She fades away into nothing after glitching out and leaving Victor Timely with a threatening message. It's exciting to think about what that might mean for the character going forward.

After going through a reboot, how different will Miss Minutes actually be? Could she come back stronger than before? Will she have all of her memories? Or will this give her an actual reset that turns the tide in the battle for the future of the timeline?

Miss Minutes' Dark Turn in Loki Season 2

This season of Loki has featured a much more sinister version of Miss Minutes, as we've seen her true motives and the lengths she'll go to in order to get what she wants. Kasra Farahani, who directed the season's third episode, spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about unlocking a new side to the consistently surprising character.

"Fleshing Miss Minutes out in terms of humanizing her and seeing more of her human desires and aspirations was an idea that Eric Martin put on the wall pretty early," Farahani explained. "It was one of those ideas that made it all the way through, which doesn't happen a lot of the time. So, to my knowledge, doing something rich with this character was pretty well embraced right away, and it's all the more interesting because she's a cartoon. People refer to reductive characters as cartoons in a pejorative way, and we're trying to give Miss Minutes, a literal cartoon, these super awkward and complex emotional feelings."

There were some hints of a more sinister Miss Minutes near the end of Loki Season 1, especially once He Who Remains came into the picture. Loki executive producer Kevin Wright recently talked with Marvel.com about planting the seeds for her turn.

"At the end of Season 1, we know she's kind of duplicitous and she's got a bigger plan going on. But I think it was intriguing to play with, what is that plan? Why is she doing it? In Episode 3, when she speaks to Victor Timely about the past that they had, I think it's really kind of moving," Wright told Marvel. "It's weird, you get she's an artificial intelligence, but there is some kind of maybe consciousness there that she's had these experiences, and she kind of longs for this connection again."

He continued, "Is her programming [written] to make that loyalty for him? Or, as she says, she was given the free will to write her own programming? Is this a naturally growing kind of emotion that she's having? I just think that's a cool space creatively to sit in. And of course, when she's rejected, she'll go off the rails. That's fun, too, because she's vindictive."

Marvel Studios fan-favorite Tom Hiddleston stars in Loki Season 2, returning as the titular God of Mischief for another round of time-traveling hijinx on Disney+ on October 6th. Loki is once again joined by Mobius (Owen Wilson) as the two attempt to keep the timelines intact. After the events of Season 1 saw his variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) kill He Who Remains and unleash the wrath of Kang the Conqueror upon the Multiverse, Loki must once again embark on an adventure to keep reality from collapsing. Loki was last seen in the post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, where he and Mobius were keeping tabs on one of Kang's mysterious variants. Loki Season 2 will continue the story of the Multiverse Saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.