Marvel’s ‘Luke Cage’ Has the Greatest Billboard Ever

A new season of Marvel’s Luke Cage is fast approaching, and it looks like Netflix is getting pretty creative with its marketing campaign.

Fans have recently spotted a billboard on display in New York City, which promotes Luke Cage‘s upcoming sophomore season. Arguably the best part of the billboard is how it’s being displayed, with a statue of Luke Cage (Mike Colter) lifting the piece up. You can check out several photos of it below.

#LukeCage is really holding up his billboard outside of a Dunkin Donuts, this is nice.😆 pic.twitter.com/eLHNgBVDbd — Heroes For Hire. (@JerrellZod) June 11, 2018

It’s safe to say that the billboard is pretty clever, and definitely reminds both fans and novices that a new season of Luke Cage is on the way. And according to showrunner Cheo Hodari Coker, the new season will continue to occupy a unique space in the Marvel canon.

“One of the things that [Executive Vice President of Marvel TV Jeph Loeb] said is that, he described the Marvel television way as kind of an eight- or nine-lane highway,” Coker said in a recent interview. “That means you can drive, you can cross lines, and if you hit a guardrail, they’ll let you know. And that’s really what it is. It’s not that we plan so succinctly with all the shows, but any time we kind of are interfering with things that could affect the other shows, we let each other know. And it’s been that way since the very beginning.”

And considering what we already know about Luke Cage‘s sophomore season – such as a cameo from Danny Rand/Iron Fist (Finn Jones), and Misty Knight (Simone Missick) getting her robotic arm – it’s safe to assume that those Marvel connections will be even stronger. Still, Coker reassured that the show will continue to keep its unique tone of voice.

“[It’s] not my Luke Cage. It’s Marvel’s Luke Cage,” Coker continued. “[Marvel] understands the power of their brand. They’re very particular about the brand, period. As a result, they’re very involved in protecting what the brand is. So the trick is to create a singular experience but at the same time work within that framework. So what I’ve learned is just be very communicative.”

The second season of Luke Cage will debut on June 22nd exclusively on Netflix.