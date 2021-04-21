Marvel's MODOK Gets Uncensored NSFW Trailer for Hulu Premiere

✖

Shortly after debuting a brand new trailer for Marvel's MODOK on Hulu, showrunner Jordan Blum revealed the NSFW uncensored version featuring Patton Oswalt's portrayal of the big-headed supervillain. The new trailer doesn't feature a ton of new footage, though it does swap out a few scenes that include some vulgar language. Hilariously, it still includes the over-the-top violence that includes an unfortunate AIM agent losing a limb due to MODOK's trademark outbursts. Oswalt's Sorcerer Supreme of Advanced Idea Mechanics takes on Iron Man, Wonder Man, and even gets a ride from Fin Fang From in the clip.

Check out the uncensored trailer for Marvel's MODOK on Hulu below:

Hey @marvel, your M.O.D.O.K. trailer is pretty cool but here's an uncensored one. No one tells M.O.D.O.K. what he can and cannot say! pic.twitter.com/ofPp6nyX2w — Jordan Blum (@BlumJordan) April 21, 2021

As confirmed by the characters included in the trailer, MODOK will be going head to head against some powerful and popular characters in the Marvel Universe. Oswalt previously teased the series diving deep into Marvel lore during a panel at ReedPOP's MetaVerse convention last year.

"I cannot believe the Marvel toybox stuff they let us play with. We pitched some characters, some even in the X-Universe, we were like 'We don't know if they're gonna say yes to this,' and they were like 'Yeah, go ahead,'" said Oswalt. "Again, I don't want to say who, but there were a couple Jordan and I were thinking 'Oh, I don't think they said yes to. Let's write this but have backup because they'll realize,' but no, we got them."

The mention of the X-Universe is surprising, as it would be the first Marvel property to include X-Men since Disney purchased 20th Century Fox a few years ago. Blum himself confirmed that X-Villain Mister Sinister would play a role in the series, probably as a not-so-friendly rival to MODOK in their mutual quests for dominance.

"We got lucky because our show is its own animated world," Blum added. "It's a satire of all the stuff that's come before it, like the comics and movies. We kind of took an attitude that was similar to Into the Spider-Verse or LEGO Batman, where it all counts and let's pull what we need for the stories and then carve out our own little section with AIM and MODOK and Marvel was great about giving us a lot of the toys."

Marvel's MODOK is set to begin streaming on Hulu next month on May 21st. If you haven't signed up for Hulu yet, you can try it out here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.