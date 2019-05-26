Tom Holland Surprises Avengers: Endgame Co-Star Sebastian Stan with Fan Question During MCM London

They’ve starred together in three Avengers films and now, stars Sebastian Stan and Tom Holland can’t seem to get away from each other. During a panel at MCM London this weekend, Stan was in the middle of a fan question and answer session when a pre-recorded video of Holland popped up on the screen, surprising the panelist. The Spider-Man star asked Stan a question about The Devil All the Time, a movie the two just wrapped production on in April.

“I can’t escape that man,” Stan joked in response. “I shit you not, I ran into him on the street last night — I wasn’t looking for him and yet, there he was. He’s referencing this movie we did together where I got to chase him around with a shotgun. It was probably a highlight of my career.”

The film is set to be released on Netflix sometime next year and is an adaptation of a novel of the same name. Directed by Antônio Campos, the film is a period piece in post-World War II Appalachia and follows the story of a grizzled war veteran, a married couple of serial killers, a fake preacher. It stars an ensemble cast including Stan, Holland, Robert Pattinson, Mia Wasikowska, Bill Skarsgård, Jason Clarke, and Harry Melling. Holland’s Spider-Man: Far Frome Home co-star Jake Gyllenhaal produced the film along with Riva Marker, Gretchen McGowan, Randall Poster, and Max Born for Nine Stories Productions and Borderline Films.

If you remember back a few months, this is the movie that was initially set to star MCU powerhouse Chris Evans in Stan’s role, though the former had to drop out because of a scheduling conflict. Good-guy Evans then personally recommended Stan for the role. Outside of Endgame, Avengers: Infinity War, and Captain America: Civil War, The Devil All the Time marks the first film Holland and Stan have appeared in together.

You can see both Holland and Stan in Avengers: Endgame in theaters now. Holland will then star alongside Gyllenhall in Far From Home, which swings into theaters July 2nd.