Michael B. Jordan Continues to Dodge Questions of Erik Killmonger’s Marvel Return

Even though Michael B. Jordan’s Erik Killmonger met his end in the first Black Panther movie that hasn’t stopped the rumor mill from positing a return by the actor. Having been brought back into the fold to voice the character in the animated What If…? series those rumors have only had fuel thrown on the fire, and now Jordan is dodging questions about a return to boot. Speaking with MTV News about potentially being coming back, Jordan replied: “I think it’s a character and a world that I love so much, who knows? But as we all know Marvel has their plans an their things, who knows how things are going to shake out.”

This isn’t the first time that Jordan has been asked about coming back, something that even if it were true the media should have learned from Andrew Garfield’s denials about Spider-Man: No Way Home (yes it was true, but no he wasn’t going to tell you!). Speaking in an interview with BBC Radio’s Movies With Ali Plumb, Jordan said: “I don’t know what Marvel has up their sleeves, so I can’t let [fans] down nor get them excited with any information that may or may not come out of my mouth, that I may or may not have said….and that’s all I can say if I said anything at all.”

That said, Jordan is interested in a return to the MCU, telling GMA last year that Marvel Studios is “family” and that he would get back into the franchise if given the opportunity.

Ever since the tragic death of Chadwick Boseman in 2020 the content of the Black Panther sequel has been up in the air with writer/director Ryan Coogler having to make a major change to his plans for the film before production began.

“And (Coogler’s) idea, the way which he has reshaped the second movie is so respectful of the loss we’ve all experienced as a cast and as a world,” star Lupita Nyong’o told Yahoo! last April. “So it feels spiritually and emotionally correct to do this. And hopefully, what I do look forward to, is getting back together and honoring what he started with us and holding his light through it. Because he left us a lot of light that we’re still going to be bathing in. I know that for sure.”

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever remains scheduled for release on November 11th.