This Midnight Sons Series Needs to Be a Real Thing

Sure, the Avengers are great. And yes, the Justice League is super. But the Greg Smallwood‘s Midnight Sons is the comic book team-up that we really need in 2018.

The artist, known for his work on Marvel‘s Moon Knight, recently tweeted out his concept designs for a new Midnight Sons team that he’d like to put together. Just one look at Smallwood’s art for the potential series and you’ll be hooked, hoping that Marvel finds a way to move forward with it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Pulling from a combination of characters from the original Midnight Sons, and the fan-favorite Marvel Knights collection, this roster is filled with some of the most intriguing characters the publisher has to offer. Smallwood’s team includes Doctor Strange, Moon Knight, Blade, Hannibal King, Hellstrom, The Punisher, Johnny Blaze’s Ghost Rider and Jennifer Kale.

You can check out all of Smallwood’s individual character designs in the gallery below.

Jennifer Kale, Johnny Blaze and Hellstorm were all a part of the original Midnight Sons tam from the early 1990s, and they were joined by the likes of Danny Ketch, Morbius and others. Characters like Moon Knight, Blade and Punisher were most well-known for their violent turns in Marvel Knights.

[Start Gallery Call-to-Action Key=7101]

Ever since the Marvel shows on Netflix adapted a gritty, R-rated style, fans have been hoping for more in the world of the Marvel Knights. Talk of characters like Blade and Moon Knight getting their own series, or joining Daredevil and The Punisher, has intensified as of late. Unfortunately, there hasn’t been any official movement on either front.

Those shows may not get the chance to happen if Disney does decide to cut ties with Netflix, but Greg Smallwood’s Midnight Sons series could easily fill that void and provide all comic readers with their new favorite team-up.