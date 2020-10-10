MODOK: Here's How You Can Appear in Marvel Television Series

✖

MODOK is coming to Hulu and you can be a part of the series! Marvel and Hulu shared a bunch of MODOK content this week, which is getting fans excited about the adult-oriented animated show. The streamer unleashed the first-ever look at the stop-motion series, giving fans a tease of what's to come. MODOK producers Patton Oswalt and Jordan Blum also joined actors Ben Schwartz, Melissa Fumero, and Aimee Garcia on a virtual panel during ReedPOP's MetaVerse convention. The group not only released two hilarious clips from the show but more details eventually slipped out, including the fact that some "A-list" Marvel characters are going to appear in the show. As for getting on to the series yourself, there's a contest that is taking place through tomorrow night.

“Do you want to be in our show? Follow us, then comment on this post with your best caption of this featured comic in 25 words or less. Be creative and unique. We are choosing one #MODOKHulu fan to have a puppet made in their likeness to appear in our show on @hulu,” @MarvelsMODOK tweeted. "This contest ends on Sunday, 10/11 at 11:59pm PT. NO PURCH NEC. US/DC only, 18+. Ends 10/11/20 at 11:59 pm PT. Void where prohibited. Rules: https://bit.ly/MODOK-ME." You can view the tweets below:

This contest ends on Sunday, 10/11 at 11:59pm PT.

NO PURCH NEC. US/DC only, 18+. Ends 10/11/20 at 11:59 pm PT. Void where prohibited. Rules: https://t.co/2TQR5iIpgo — M.O.D.O.K. (@MarvelsMODOK) October 10, 2020

"Comment with a caption for this comic planet, plus #MODOKContest. Be creative & unique. One wilder will be animated into an episode of the Hulu Original Series.”

Some more rules: "✅ You can reference character names from comics published by Marvel Entertainment 🚫 Don’t reference celebrities (dead or alive) 🚫Don’t reference 3rd party brands or copyrighted stuff like films, TV, music & video games 🚫 Don’t swear" You can write your comment here.

In addition to serving as an executive producer, Oswalt also voices the titular character. He's joined by Aimee Garcia, who plays Jodie Tarleton (MODOK's wife), Ben Schwartz as Lou Tarleton (MODOK's son), Melissa Fumero (MODOK's daughter), Wendi Mclendon-Covey as Monica Rappaccini, Beck Bennett as Austin Van Der Sleet, Jon Daly as Super-Adaptoid, and Sam Richardson as Gary.

MODOK has yet to set a release date.