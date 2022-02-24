Moon Girl Teams Up With Miles Morales for New Series

Moon Girl is going on an adventure across the Marvel Universe this summer in a series of one-shots, with her first team-up featuring Miles Morales. The one-shots will cement Moon Girl’s place in the Marvel Universe, as she crosses paths with the likes of the X-Men, Avengers, and more. Acclaimed novelist Mohale Mashigo and artist Ig Guara are setting Lunella Lafayette up for her next solo series in Miles Morales and Moon Girl #1, the first of the one-shots scheduled to arrive in July. Other heroes joining Moon Girl in future issues have not been announced at this time.

“Writing Moon Girl is a dream come true,” Mashigo said. “Lunella is fun, quirky, smart and full of energy. I’ve enjoyed seeing her get out of her comfort zone and shine even brighter.”

Miles Morales is the focus of an upcoming series of one-shots based on the popular What If…? franchise. The first releases next week in What If… Miles Morales #1 from writer Cody Ziglar and Paco Medina. In this multiversal story, Miles Morales takes on the mantle of Captain America instead of following in Peter Parker’s footsteps to become Spider-Man. Each What If issue features a different creative team joining Miles Morales on this new saga.

“I’m a supreme Miles stan and life-long Cap truther, so being asked to helm the kick off of this What If? series was a dream come true,” Ziglar said. “Simply can’t wait for folks to see our boy Miles yeet’ that shield and how he handles the mantle of Captain America.”

Disney Branded Television unveiled the first look at the cast of the upcoming animated series Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, which includes executive producer Laurence Fishburne voicing the villainous Beyonder. “I am overjoyed to share a little Black Girl Magic with the debut of Lunella Lafayette, her family, Devil Dinosaur, Casey and The Beyonder,” Fishburne said in a statement to EW. “We at Cinema Gypsy Productions and Disney Television Animation hope that Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur will be a family favorite and an inspiration to the younger generations.”

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur follows the 13-year-old supergenius Lunella and her T-Rex Devil Dinosaur, who is brought to present-day New York City via a time vortex. Together, they defend New York City’s Lower East Side. Additional cast members include Libe Barer as Lunella’s best friend Casey; Jermaine Fowler as Lunella’s father James Jr; Sasheer Zamata as Lunella’s mother Adria; Alfre Woodard as Lunella’s grandmother Mimi; and Gary Anthony Williams as Lunella’s grandfather Pops.

Miles Morales and Moon Girl #1 goes on sale June 1st.

MILES MORALES AND MOON GIRL #1

Written by MOHALE MASHIGO

Art by IG GUARA

Cover by ALITHA MARTINEZ

Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

On Sale 6/1