Moon Knight Director Calls Wonder Woman 1984 Egypt Scene a Disgrace

Wonder Woman 1984 was a lot of things, and a good movie is not one of them. The film sacrifices the first films solid foundation for a fantastical plot that involves a magical wishing stone. Leaving the final product to be more or less an unnecessary entry into the DC Cinematic Universe.

The Wonder Woman sequel left a bad taste in a lot of peoples mouth and a certain Marvel Studios director has a lot to say about that films representation issue. In a new interview, Moon Knight director Mohamed Diab, ripped into 1984’s scene that’s set in Egypt. The director told SFX Magazine that he didn’t really appreciate how they made Egypt look.

“I remember seeing Wonder Woman 1984 and there was a big sequence in Egypt and it was a disgrace for us,” told the magazine. “You had a sheik – that doesn’t make any sense to us. Egypt looked like a country from the Middle Ages. It looked like the desert.”

Marvel Studios talent has been in the middle of a DC Comics bashing parade. Samuel Jackson recently revealed that he wouldn’t sign on to a DC Comics film because he doesn’t think the script would be good. Now, yesterday, the Moon Knight director revealed to Filfan, his disdain for DC Comics and Dwayne Johnson’s upcoming Black Adam movie and its lack of Egyptian representation.

“I was really annoyed with DC when they set Black Adam in a fictional middle eastern country as an excuse to cast non-Egyptians, when it was obviously meant to be in Egypt. Representation opportunities shouldn’t be wasted… But it’s not a full mistake since it’s based on an iteration of the comics that doesn’t mention Egypt,” Diab revealed to the outlet. “I wanted to showcase Egyptian talent as much as I could. Every culture should be represented by its people, so I hired actors, an editor, a costume designer, an art director & a composer who are all Egyptian.”

Marvel Studios’ Moon Knight is set to hit Disney+ on March 30, 2022. The streaming service describes the series: “Moon Knight follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.”

