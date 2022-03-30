Moon Knight Director Has Ideas For Future Crossovers With The MCU Hero

Marvel Studios’ Moon Knight is set to be released on Disney+ tomorrow and the first round of reviews for the series has been officially released. The reaction to the series has been mostly positive, but with some jarring complaints. The series is said to not have a direct connection to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a hole, but that hasn’t stopped the people behind the series from revealing their ideas for future crossovers. In a recent interview with Inverse, Moon Knight director Mohamed Diab revealed that he does indeed have crossover ideas for the character.

“I could see [Marc Spector and Steven Grant, two of Moon Knight’s alter egos] driving the characters of the MCU crazy,” Diab revealed to the website. “Marc’s speaking to someone with complete seriousness, and suddenly he turns into Steven, or Moon Knight turns into Mr. Knight. I think it would be amazing.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The series is set to be one of the more interesting and mysterious projects coming out of Marvel Studios’ slate. From everything we’ve seen, Moon Knight looks like a ton of fun, and even the cast agrees. Ethan Hawke, who plays the series’ antagonist, recently revealed that he was shocked at how much creative freedom he and his co-stars had on the set. Hawke revealed, to The Hollywood Reporter, his feelings about working for the studio for Moon Knight.

“Through much of my career, the higher the budget went up, the higher the fear quotient went up, and from the people in charge, there was a lot less creativity on set because there was so much fear. But there’s something about the success that Marvel has achieved that empowers them to be confident and not be fearful,” Hawke told the trade. “I’m only guessing here, but somehow in the DNA between Kevin Feige’s relationship to Robert Downey Jr., there’s something really good that happened between the producorial-actor relationship. They have tremendous faith and belief in the actor’s ability to contribute. That opening scene is a great example of them using your creativity to help get you to invest in the show and to come up with original ideas. So I was really impressed by that. Oscar poured himself into this part. At one point when Oscar and I were rehearsing, I said to him, ‘You realize that they’re being so kind? They believe in us so much that if this doesn’t work, it’s our fault. We can’t blame anybody.'(Laughs.) But that’s really empowering as a performer. Yes, you have to work in their kitchen, but they’re going to let you work.”

The streaming service describes the series as: “Moon Knight follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.” Marvel Studios’ Moon Knight is set to hit Disney+ on March 30, 2022.

Are you excited to see Moon Knight when it hits Disney+ tonight? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @NateBrail up on Twitter!