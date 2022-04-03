Moon Knight: Ethan Hawke Jokes About Impressing His Teen Daughter With Marvel, Reveals Which Movie His Kids Didn’t Recognize Him In

Moon Knight‘s first episode is now streaming on Disney+, and it’s been a hit with critics and audiences. The new series is up on Rotten Tomatoes with an 87% critics score and a 94% audience score, and the show has the highest-rated first episode of any Marvel Disney+ series on IMDb. The show stars Oscar Isaac in the titular role as well as Ethan Hawke as Arthur Harrow, and there’s one special person in Hawke’s life who is enjoying the series. Hawke has four children, including Stranger Things star Maya Hawke, and some of them have been hard to impress. However, Ethan Hawke revealed in an interview with People that his 13-year-old daughter, Clementine Hawke, is finally impressed now that he’s in a Marvel series.

In the interview, you can see Hawke talking about how his daughter’s perception of his acting career changed when she saw the Moon Knight trailer. Hilariously, he added the kids recently watched his 1991 movie White Fang, and 1 hour and 15 minutes into the movie, they asked when Hawke was going to show up. They were shocked to learn he was the star of the film. You can watch the video below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Speaking of Hawke’s children, the actor previously revealed that when it came to keeping Marvel secrets, he only shared the insider info with his son, Levon Thurman-Hawke.

“It’s not in my personality to just not rifle all kind of information out. It’s so difficult for me,” Hawke explained. “My son has to know everything. He’s 19, he was the perfect age for the Marvel universe. You know, he came of age as that whole explosion has happened. So whenever I needed to know the backstory behind this god or this character, he’s like, ‘Ah, Dad! Let me correct you on that.’ So he was my go-to resource.”

While speaking with ComicBook.com‘s Brandon Davis, Hawke talked about his Moon Knight character’s motivations.

“I think he views himself as a real apostle of the Goddess Ammit, and that he’s here to heal the world, and rid it of sinners, and it’s gonna be a violent time, but the peace, and the beauty that will come when all these sinners are gone, it’s gonna be worth it,” Hawke said.

Moon Knight‘s first episode is now streaming on Disney+. . If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.