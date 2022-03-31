Moon Knight's First Episode Has the Highest IMDb Premiere Rating of Any Marvel Disney+ Show

✖

Moon Knight finally premiered on Disney+ yesterday, and it's already a big hit with audiences and critics alike. Currently, the new series is up on Rotten Tomatoes with an 85% critics score and a 93% audience score. ComicBook.com's Adam Barnhardt gave the show's premiere a 5 out of 5 and called it Marvel's "strongest." The show's first episode is also thriving on IMDb. According to MCU Report on Twitter, the first episode of Moon Knight is the highest-rated of any Disney+ Marvel premiere.

"#MoonKnight first episode currently has a rating of 9.1/10 on IMDb which makes it the highest-rated first episode out of all the MCU Disney+ shows released so far," MCU Report tweeted. The graphic shows WandaVision's first episode earning a 7.4, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier earning a 7.6, Loki an 8.7, What If...? a 7, and Hawkeye a 7.6. You can check out the tweet below:

#MoonKnight first episode currently has a rating of 9.1/10 on IMDb which makes it the highest rated first episode out of all the MCU Disney+ shows released so far 🔥 pic.twitter.com/qsn96tz27D — MCU Report (@MCUReport) March 30, 2022

Moon Knight producer Grant Curtis recently spoke with Collider and explained that the possibilities for the character's future are essentially endless.

"What I will say is this: because we delve into so many interesting tones in the tapestry we eventually weave together with this show, the action-adventure globetrotting, the bump in the night horror aspects of it, the mental health character study, the humor, I do think wherever [Marvel President] Kevin [Feige] wants this character to go in the future, I don't think there's any corner in the MCU that that Moon Knight cannot inhabit naturally," Curtis explained. "And that is a testament not only to the character on the page, but the character that Oscar Isaac brings to the screen. I would take this amazing cast with me. And if it can't be this cast in the future: People, and artists-men, and crafts-women, who are at the top of their game, just like Oscar [Isaac], Ethan [Hawke] and May [Calamawy] are. That makes my job so much easier when these actors."

While taking part in Variety's "Actors on Actors" alongside Morbius star Jared Leto, Oscar Isaac spoke about preparing for the Marvel role.

"I'd never heard of 'Moon Knight' before, and I collected comics when I was younger. I'd heard of 'Morbius,' but I'd never heard of 'Moon Knight.' I don't know how the process was for you because it's a feature film, we're a limited series. There was a lot of room to try stuff because there wasn't the pressure that we got to make sure we make however many hundreds of millions of dollars on the opening weekend. So we could make it very point-of-view. We could make very weird decisions. At the moment, at least – and I don't imagine it's going to go backwards – it feels like that's where more of the risk is being taken because it can financially," Isaac explained.

