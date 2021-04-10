Moon Knight: Another Amazing Oscar Isaac Combat Training Video Released Online

✖

Cameras are set to start rolling on Moon Knight in a matter of weeks, and Oscar Isaac is doing whatever it takes to jump into the role of Marc Spector. A week or so after sharing his first training montage, Isaac and his team have uploaded another — and it sure is a doozy. Set to Rage Against The Machine's "Killing in the Name," Isaac practice various moves against rushing attackers, played by those he's training with.

More often than not, Isaac ends the assault by slashing the throat of his assailant's right open. Surely it's not something we'll ever see in a show on Disney+, but Isaac is fully prepared to become the Fist of Khonshu. See the latest montage below.

Last month, Kevin Feige confirmed Moon Knight would start filming, at the time, "in a few weeks." Now that a month has passed since the comments from the Marvel Studios boss, it's likely the series will start principal photography shortly unless it already has.

“On March 19, as you know The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will be debuting,” Feige explained. “June 11 will be the debut date for Loki and, of course, soon after that, we’ll have our first animated series, which is What If …?. We are finishing up Ms. Marvel, and we’re also shooting Hawkeye currently. In a few weeks, we start She-Hulk, and a week or so after that, we start Moon Knight in addition to our features.”

Moon Knight has yet to set a release date with Disney+.

