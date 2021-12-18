Spider-Man: No Way Home Teases More Villains From the Multiverse

WARNING: Major spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home begin now! There’s A LOT going on in Spider-Man: No Way Home, from cracks in the multiverse, returning villains, and some familiar friendly faces. Much has been made about the returns of Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus, Jamie Foxx’s Electro, and Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin. For those that have watched Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Eddie Brock and his alien symbiote also appear to be in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as well. Not to be outdone, the climactic battle near the end of No Way Home teased the introduction of even more villains from Spider-Man’s rogues gallery.

The second Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer ended with purple cracks forming in the dark New York City sky as Doctor Strange uttered the sentence, “They’re starting to come through… and I can’t stop them!” atop the Statue of Liberty. While the trailer kept the identities of these individuals a secret, the actual film dropped some major clues as to who they are. Instead of taking place at night, the sun started to rise as the cracks formed. Inside the silhouette outlines of characters could be seen, including Kraven the Hunter, Scorpion, the classic Rhino, and Black Cat.

Since this third Spider-Man film is a co-production from Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios, it’s understandable for Sony to drop Easter eggs for future potential spinoff movies or characters they want to introduce down the line. Sony has already announced a Kraven the Hunter movie starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who already played Quicksilver in 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron. If Kraven takes place in the same universe as Venom and Morbius, then we can assume fans got a short glimpse of him peeking at the MCU in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

At one point in time, a Silver & Black movie featuring Spider-Man supporting characters Silver Sable and Black Cat was in development. However, those plans for Silver & Black were scrapped in August 2018 in favor of solo projects. Sony producer Amy Pascal revealed in June 2019 that a Black Cat solo film was still in the works. “I like Black Cat a lot, I think she is a really great character,” Pascal explained to ScreenRant. “We had her a little bit in the Amazing [Spider-Man] movie, but she’s kind of that character that we didn’t really turn into the Black Cat yet. I think that’s a really great character.”

The only buzz surrounding Scorpion or Rhino comes from the constant rumors of a Sinister Six feature film. Membership in the villainous team is always up in the air, though The Amazing Spider-Man 2 appeared to be building up to their debut. Actor Paul Giamatti played an armored Rhino in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, but the Rhino seen in the multiversal cracks have a more comics-accurate look to him.

While it’s unknown how many of these characters we’ll see in future Spider-Man spinoffs, one thing that is clear is how the multiverse has swung open the doors for fan service. No matter how popular a character is or isn’t, there’s a chance we’ll see them on the big screen soon.

