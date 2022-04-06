Morbius Director Excited By Future Sony Crossovers

Sony is continuing to push forward with its own Universe of Marvel characters, and Morbius helmer Daniel Espinosa is excited with what he’s heard about the future of the franchise. In a wide-ranging interview with Total Film, the filmmaker revealed he was a massive fan of Marvel’s original Secret Wars series, because the publisher managed to include most characters in a single story.

“I remember when I was 12 years old, I read a comic book called Secret Wars, and it was when they took all the superheroes to a planet and all the super bad guys to a planet, and they had to fight each other,” Espinosa told the website. “In Marvel, it always has existed, this great fascination of creating groups, and new friendships that can oppose other friendships. And I think that all us Marvel fans would die to see the Sony-verse people together.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Because of that, he’s excited to where the studio goes with its future crossovers — even though he may not be privy to the exact details of what’s to come.

“I think that the future is very exciting, and I think that the plans that Sony has in very closed rooms, that I’m not really allowed to attend, or the small snippets I’ve heard, fills me with joy,” the director added. “But if I said anything, they would shoot me on the spot.”

Sony has a group of Spider-Man-related movies in all stages of development. As of now, it looks like Madame Web will be the next movie that enters production. So far the flick has cast Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney in starring roles, though little else has been revealed about the project.

“I am. I’ve been ordering a bunch of comic books,” Sweeney said when asked by Variety if she’s reading comics to prepare for the film. “There’s a lot to learn. I’ve always been a really big fan of all the Marvel and Sony Universe movies. I’ve grown up watching them all and I’ve been engulfed in the entire world my entire life, so being able to be a part of that is such an incredible, incredible thing.”

Morbius is now showing exclusively in theaters.

What’d you think of the Jared Leto-starring feature? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things Marvel!