Terrifying Morbius Motion Billboard Goes Viral

A terrifying Morbius motion billboard is going viral on social media. The undead version of Jared Leto’s character rips through the poster and looks out at the people walking below. If you didn’t know it was coming, the sight would undoubtedly catch you off guard. It’s been a long road to theaters for the Sony vehicle, so they’re putting on the full court press with so few days to the premiere. Fans of Morbius should be on the lookout for these kinds of real-life activations in big cities. The movie has been delayed a few times, so the general public needs a little nudge to remember that it comes out at the beginning of April. The Spider-Man franchise has gotten a massive boost after the juggernaut performance of Spider-Man: No Way Home. A lot of people are hoping for a more unified vision of Sony’s universe after the events of that movie.

CinemaBlend managed to speak with director Daniel Espinosa about the idea of a Spidey swinging around Morbius‘ universe. He says that there’s a Web-Slinger out there somewhere. Even a small admission like that will prompt some wild speculation among the fans.

“Of course! I mean, in almost all Spider-Verse or, you know, the (universes) that existed in the Marvel universe, if you read the comic books, the whole idea of that kind of – the Marvel string theory, if you would call it that,” Espinosa began. “It’s very related to, if you remember, the alternative Seinfelds. You have a world where you have the same characters, and it’s ALL of the characters, but they are slightly different.”

“So in almost all verses, you have Spider-Man, or a Fantastic Four, or a Tony Stark, or a Morbius. But they will be different in tone. That’s not quite the way that the Marvel Cinematic Universe (is) approaching the idea, but they’re remaining to some core truth,” he added. “Then you have the second kind of legend, which is about the totem. Which is that, in all universes, there is a spider totem. Which means that in all universes, there has to be a Spider-Man. Or a Spider-Woman.”

Sony describes Morbius ahead of the big premiere, “One of Marvel’s most compelling and conflicted characters comes to the big screen as Oscar winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero, Michael Morbius. Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder, and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. What at first appears to be a radical success soon reveals itself to be a remedy potentially worse than the disease.”

