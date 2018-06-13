James Gunn Offers to Donate Money to Save Raccoon Scaling Minnesota Building

It looks like the latest viral sensation has hit close to home for Guardians of the Galaxy writer-director James Gunn.

Today, the Internet has been fascinated by a raccoon in Minnesota, which somehow managed to scale 20+ floors of the Minnesota Public Radio building. As you would expect, some have made comparisons to Guardians of the Galaxy fan-favorite Rocket Raccoon, and a tweet about the whole ordeal made its way to Gunn.

Minutes later, Gunn made a proposition on his Twitter account, offering to donate $1,000 in honor of whoever manages to save the “poor dude”.

I’ll donate a thousand bucks to the non political charity of choice to anyone who saves this raccoon. I can’t handle this. Poor dude. https://t.co/2F5reAKkKa — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) June 12, 2018

It’s pretty easy to see why Gunn would want this raccoon safe, since he has expressed his love for the animal in the past. And as it turns out, he feels a connection to Guardians‘ fictional raccoon, and particularly the story he underwent in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

“Rocket is me, feeling outcast and forgotten,” Gunn revealed at a panel last June.

And with Rocket surviving the events of Avengers: Infinity War, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 just a few years away, it sounds like we could soon learn more about the wise-talking raccoon.

“As you know, the MCU is one way of processing these characters.” Gunn explained last September. “616 is a different one. We are going to learn more about where Rocket comes from in the coming sagas. It’s going to be a little different from the comics. We already know a lot about from where he came from… We will learn more about that.”

At the time of this writing, the Minnesota Public Radio building raccoon is currently sitting on a window on the twenty-third floor, and there is no telling exactly how the situation will end. But still, we can’t help but share Gunn’s hope that the little guy might be saved.