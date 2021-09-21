Ms. Marvel 2022 Rumored Release Date Revealed

A rumored release date for Marvel’s new Ms. Marvel series on Disney+ has been revealed. Marvel scoopers on social media are buzzing with word that Ms. Marvel will be arriving in February of 2022. If true, that would pretty much indicate that Ms. Marvel will be arriving right on the heels of Marvel’s Hawkeye series, which we now know will be premiering on November 24th. Hawkeye is only six episodes long, but that still means that it will run right up until New Year’s Eve. So, the wait won’t be long for Ms. Marvel to continue the series.

Hearing #MsMarvel show could be looking for a February, 2022 release… let's see if there's any official announcement anytime soon. pic.twitter.com/RqdRtv05WH — Amit Chaudhari (@5150Aamrit) September 21, 2021

Some fans may think that having to start 2022 without a Marvel Cinematic Universe series is a long stretch, but in fact, it’s not when you really look at it. There have been stretches of time between WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, and What If?; plus there’s the fact that after Hawkeye is done, Star Wars is expected to drop The Book of Boba Fett event series before the year is out. So, while Marvel may take a break in January, the larger Disney+ streaming service will have plenty of attractive content to offer fans.

There has been a lot of speculation about Ms. Marvel’s release date, ever since the series was left out of the conversation during Disney’s recent investor’s call about its 2021 content. It has been previously rumored that Ms. Marvel was arriving in “Early 2022,” so the February window fits with that previous rumor – and again, fits with the larger pattern of how Marvel Studios is releasing these Disney+ series.

“Ms. Marvel is a new kind of superhero, but at the core of all of it, her story’s so universal,” series creator and head writer Bisha K. Ali said in a sizzle reel about the series. Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (Bad Boys for Life), Meera Menon (The Punisher, For All Mankind), and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy (Pakistan’s Taliban Generation, Saving Face) will all direct episodes of Ms. Marvel, the MCU’s first big Islamic heroine.

“When Ms. Marvel first came out, we had such an incredible reaction,” said character co-creator and show executive producer Sana Amanat. “I never saw a young teenager of color, specifically a Pakastani, in the comic book,” added Bisha K. Ali.

The character of Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel will be played by newcomer Iman Vellani. In addition to leading her own Ms. Marvel series, Vellani will join forces with Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers in the Captain Marvel sequel, The Marvels, which will arrive months after Ms. Marvel first introduces Kamala to the MCU.

“I feel like [Kamala is] the future,” Larson previously told ComicBook.com. “So when I’ve been asked about the future of the MCU, or the future of the Captain Marvel series, I want to be with her.”

Ms. Marvel is now expected to stream on Disney+ starting in February. The Marvels is set to hit theaters on November 11, 2022.