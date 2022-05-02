New Ms. Marvel Poster Released by Disney+

✖

Disney+ is celebrating Eid with a new poster for the upcoming Marvel series Ms. Marvel. The Pakistani American superhero is being played by newcomer Iman Vellani, who picks up the Ms. Marvel mantle for the Jersey City resident. As Eid Mubarak is being recognized by Muslims around the world, Marvel Studios continues its countdown to the release of Ms. Marvel by highlighting new artwork from a talented illustrator. Eid and Arabic symbols are on display on the Ms. Marvel poster as Kamala Khan dons her superhero attire. With almost a month away before the series debuts on Disney+, fans will get to see how Ms. Marvel ties into the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"May this Eid bring strength, love, and light. #EidMubarak," the caption from the official Ms. Marvel Twitter account reads. "Ms. Marvel, an Original series from Marvel Studios, starts streaming June 8 on @DisneyPlus. by @shehzilm." The poster is by designer and illustrator Shehzil Malik, who has designed other posters in the lead-up to the Marvel series release. Ms. Marvel's right hand has a Henna/Mendhi design on the open palm. In between both hands are the crescent moon and stars symbols of Islam, with the stars floating around Kamala Khan's fluffy hair and costume.

Ms. Marvel represents the acting debut for Iman Vellani, and the actor still hasn't gotten over the idea of seeing herself on the small and the big screen – she is also slated to co-star alongside Brie Larson and Teyonah Parris in The Marvels, which recently switched release dates with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

"It's weird. It's really weird," the actor said in a conversation with the Toronto Film Festival (via The Direct.) "Watching yourself is like the most cursed thing ever. Like, I don't know what I look like, and I realize that now. Like, you know what you look like, but you don't. Like, you don't know what you look like when you eat, when you're happy, when you're sad, or when you run—running is the worst, in my opinion. Yeah, it's terrifying, but in a fun way."

"Marvel Studios' "Ms. Marvel" is a new, original series that introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero mega fan with an oversized imagination—particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn't fit in at school and sometimes even at home—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she's always looked up to. Life gets better with super powers, right?"

What do you think of the new Ms. Marvel poster? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, and remember Ms. Marvel debuts June 8th on Disney+.