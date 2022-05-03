✖





Ms. Marvel is getting a special theater release in Pakistan. The news comes courtesy of director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy on her Instagram account. While the Disney+ series are usually held to the streaming platform, this project means so much to so many. Especially in Pakistan, this hero story is going to have a ton of fans. It only makes sense to allow people who might not have the subscription a chance to see it all for themselves. (Especially in light of the fact that Disney+ doesn't exist in Pakistan yet!)

Basically, viewers will get the chance to see screenings in two episode blocks. Episodes 1 and 2 will be screened on June 16th. From there, every two weeks there will be another double drop. Screening number 2 on June 30 and screening number 3 on July 14. Another benefit to this method for Disney is that they wouldn't have to worry about leaks as much.

Iman Vellani talked about how strange it was to be in MCU. "It's weird. It's really weird," the Ms. Marvel actress told Toronto Film Festival. "Watching yourself is like the most cursed thing ever. Like, I don't know what I look like, and I realize that now. Like, you know what you look like, but you don't. Like, you don't know what you look like when you eat, when you're happy, when you're sad, or when you run—running is the worst, in my opinion. Yeah, it's terrifying, but in a fun way."

Marvel Studios describes the show: "Introduces Kamala Khan—a 16-year-old Pakistani American from Jersey City. An aspiring artist, an avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, she is a huge fan of the Avengers—and one in particular, Captain Marvel. But Kamala has always struggled to find her place in the world—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she's always looked up to. Iman Vellani stars as Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel."



How excited are you for Ms. Marvel? Let us know down in the comments!