Major Thor Character Name Dropped In Ms. Marvel





Ms. Marvel name dropped a Thor character for the second straight week. During the third episode on Disney+, Bruno told Kamala Khan that he would look into a paper written by Dr. Erik Selvig. Ms. Marvel figures out that she's descended from Djinn this week. The Clandestine actually came from a different dimension and who better to consult than the man who got to work with Dr. Jane Foster and Thor. We haven't seen Selvig in the MCU lately, but we have seen Kat Dennings' Darcy in WandaVision. Maybe there could be some fun cameos coming up at some point. But, more likely, this is just a nice Easter egg. So much of the MCU has connections to the other corners at this point, it makes sense to pull from Thor's mythos or the cosmic Captain Marvel stuff when it makes sense. Check out the moment down below.

In an interview with EW, co-creator Sana Amanat said that there were good reasons for changing Kamala's origin for the Disney+ series. During that conversation, she called the power changes "the right move."

"Obviously, so much of the show is an adaptation, and we thought it was important to make sure that her powers are linking to larger stories in the Marvel universe. We wanted to make sure there is a little bit more story to tell after this series," Amanat began. "Obviously, she goes into The Marvels. The powers do look different, which is very controversial. I know people are like, "How dare you change the powers!" I know people are upset about it, but as someone who's probably one of the closest people to this character from the inception, and having spoken to Willow about this as well, I think Willow and I have always felt that this made sense. This was the right move because there are bigger stories to tell."

"It's really fun to give Kamala different kinds of powers that feel big in scope and cinematic in a different way. We can do a lot of fun things with her. I don't want to spoil too much about how she uses her powers, but they're fun and bouncy. At the same point, the essence of what the powers are in the comics is there, both from a metaphorical standpoint and from a visual standpoint," she continued. "We're doing the embiggened fist. We're doing the elements that make her feel and look kind of crazy, but also really cool. I think it's going to be familiar to people, but at the same time, different in a fresh and unique way."

Are you liking all these MCU connections? Let us know down in the comments!