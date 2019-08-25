Fans Can’t Wait to See Ms. Marvel’s MCU Debut

Marvel’s presence at this weekend’s D23 Expo brought quite a lot for fans to enjoy, including the announcement of three new Disney+ series set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The trio of new series includes Ms. Marvel, which is set to introduce Kamala Khan to the iconic superhero franchise before she plays a role in the movies.

In the comics, Kamala is a Muslim teenager who is passionate about superheroes and ultimately takes on the Ms. Marvel mantle after she gains shapeshifting powers. In the five years since Kamala made her Marvel Comics debut, she’s grown into a bonafide phenomenon, inspiring an ever-growing number of comic readers in the process.

While Kamala has since played a role in Marvel’s animation and video games, fans have been hoping for years that she would make her live-action debut. In the days since the news was finally confirmed, Marvel fans have expressed quite a lot of hype about Ms. Marvel becoming a reality. Here are some of our favorite responses.

DID MARVEL JUST ANNOUNCE MS MARVEL?? AS IN KAMALA KHAN?? OH MY GOD WE REALLY WEREN’T READY #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/sRfpXvBpBr — 𝔰𝔬𝔫𝔞 (@sonakshirc) August 23, 2019

y’all ain’t ready to see ms marvel and captain marvel kicking ass together on screen THE POWER pic.twitter.com/U4FBiWlspo — sam misses sambucky (@parkersambition) August 24, 2019

i said this a hundred times already but. the fact that kamala khan was supposed to only get like ten issues and then never be heard of again bc she was just some diversity experiment that marvel thought no one would care about. and now she’ll be in the mcu and get her own series pic.twitter.com/loDrIezY7m — h (@infinitystony) August 23, 2019

If theres no fanfic references is it really a kamala khan show pic.twitter.com/30xO7wWq62 — • iqra • (@theiqranator) August 23, 2019

how we doing today kamala stans??? pic.twitter.com/27Tmh0yN9c — best of kamala khan (@bestkamaIa) August 24, 2019

Seeing Kamala stans react to this new series the same way I and other Miles stans reacted to the ITSV announcement is what its all about. Both my kids thriving, getting their due shine THIS EARLY in their history…powerful stuff. A whole generation will know the name Kamala Khan — Yah Boy Miles ⓧ (@milesmora1es) August 23, 2019

No one can take this joy from me. pic.twitter.com/v7c0blU0FP — Sara Alfageeh (@SaraAlfageeh) August 24, 2019

