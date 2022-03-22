Ms. Marvel Head Writer Bisha K. Ali Pays Tribute to Her Team Ahead of Disney+ Premiere

Ms. Marvel is still a few months out from release, but that isn’t stopping head writer Bisha K. Ali from celebrating. Days after the show’s first teaser trailer hit the airwaves, Ali released a post thanking the various crew members involved with the production of the show from Kamala Khan co-creator Sana Amanat, to the various writers involved in the writer’s room.

“So proud of the incredible artists and craftspeople I had the privilege of collaborating with,” Ali said in a post on her Instagram account. “Can’t wait to share with the world a project that so many people poured their hearts and head into for years.”

Head writer Bisha K. Ali thanks the #MsMarvel producers & writers on Instagram, including Sana Amanat, Fatimah Asghar, Aisha Bhoori, Sabir Pirzada, Sophie Miller, Will Dunn, Kate Gritmon, Freddy Syborn, & Jenna Berger pic.twitter.com/Vrr7Jixs9w — Ms. Marvel News (@MsMarvelNews) March 22, 2022

“She’s grown so much in the last four years and the diversity of our fanbase alone is so impressive. They all love Ms. Marvel. It goes to show we have a really great story with great creators,” Amanat previously said of Khan’s rising popularity. “I think it’s incredibly important that we tell young women and young girls that they have this incredible power within themselves, and that they have heroes out there [who] … they can look up to, especially in these times.”

Marvel’s new synopsis for the series can be found below.

“Marvel Studios’ “Ms. Marvel” is a new, original series that introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero mega fan with an oversized imagination—particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn’t fit in at school and sometimes even at home—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she’s always looked up to. Life gets better with super powers, right?”

Ms. Marvel is set for release on June 8th while The Marvels hits theaters next February. Captain Marvel can currently be streamed on Disney+.

