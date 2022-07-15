Ms. Marvel's Iman Vellani Wants to Make a Bitch Planet Movie Happen

The finale of Ms. Marvel was released on Disney+ this week and the show's star, Iman Vellani, celebrated by taking part in a Reddit AMA. The Kamala Khan actor answered a lot of questions about the Marvel Cinematic Universe, revealed why she's not ready to meet Robert Downey Jr., and talked more about Ms. Marvel. It's no secret that Vellani is a comics fan, so someone on Reddit asked the young actor if there were any other big universes/franchises/series she would like to be a part of. Vellani revealed she'd love to be involved with a Bitch Planet adaptation. The comic by writer Kelly Sue DeConnick (Avengers Assemble, Captain Marvel) began back in 2015 and was released by Image Comics.

"One of my fav comics is Bitch Planet, If Kelly Sue ever decides for that to be a thing I want in, even as an extra... it's so good," Vellani wrote.

"This is born of a deep and abiding love for exploitation and women in prison movies of the 1960s and 1970s," DeConnick shared back when Bitch Planet was first announced. "I like this stuff so much, and it's so terrible. It's so deeply awful and delicious, like those candies that are bad for you ... I have a profound and abiding love for exploitation films, but as a feminist, I also find many (if not most) of them deeply problematic—for reasons that are both obvious and that I can't expound on without sounding like an academic paper." She added, "These are two WILDLY mixed feelings. And I love mixed feelings. It happens that mixed feelings are the perfect soil composition for fiction."

As for Vellani's love of comics, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige recently praised her commitment to larger Marvel lore, revealing she carried a notebook with her filled with ideas and comments

"Much like Tom Holland and Peter Parker, Iman is a much bigger Marvel fan than we realized," Feige told Empire Magazine. "[On set] she carries this Unabomber notebook with her everywhere, with her scribbles and ideas. And why wouldn't we want to hear them? Not just because she's playing the lead, she'd be commenting on the show online. So, better comment before the show's done, and try to incorporate some of those ideas."

